Red Solo Cup Story Reveals Why Ben Affleck Is Just As Good For JLo As She Is For Him

Ben Affleck, a huge Red Sox fan, has been been on the market since his split with Ana de Armas. Her life-size cardboard cut-out was seen being put out to his trash, and then Affleck took up finding love on the Raya dating app. He didn't have much success, given how one woman unmatched him, thinking it was a catfish, and joked about it on TikTok. But as seen through his response to her, Affleck remained a good sport about his public persona complicating his love life.