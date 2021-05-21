Upcoming Nathalie Emmanuel Movies: What’s Next For The Game Of Thrones And F9 Star

When speaking with CInemaBlend during a press event following the release of the Army of the Dead trailer in May 2021, Zack Snyder (who wrote the story for Army of Thieves and is producing the spinoff) explained that the movie will center on Ludwig Dieter, Matthias Schweighöfer’s over-the-top safe cracker from the zombie-heist-thriller. According to Snyder, the movie will show audiences how Dieter falls in love with safe-cracking while also detailing why the safe in Army of the Dead means so much to him.

In that same interview, Zack Snyder also revealed principal photography has already been completed on Army of Thieves, which has a cast featuring Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Stuart Martin, Peter Simonischek, and more. A release date has yet to be revealed for Army of Thieves.