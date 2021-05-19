7 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In June 2021

The Big Lebowski

The Coen Brothers have a way with making some of the most intriguing stories that, honestly, don’t even feel like stories. The Big Lebowski is a perfect example of a movie by the Coens where, yes, there’s a story that goes from Point A to Point B, but that’s not the most interesting part of the equation. Characters are king, and with a cast that includes iconic actors like Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and Julianne Moore all tying the picture together, why wouldn’t they be? Grab yourself an adult beverage, or your vice of choice, and kick back with The Dude again or for the first time. You’ll be glad that you took the time to do so, especially in these trying times.