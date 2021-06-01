Ant-Man Star Michelle Pfeiffer Is Getting Into Superhero Shape Ahead Of Quantumania

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a global sensation over the past decade of filmmaking. And as such, plenty of A-list talent have joined the property over the years, including the iconic Michelle Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer debuted as Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and The Wasp, and is expected to reprise her role for Quantumania. A new video shows that she’s getting into superhero shape ahead of filming.
Comic book fans were thrilled to learn about Michelle Pfeiffer’s role in Ant-Man and The Wasp, especially given her acclaimed past in the genre with Batman Returns. Janet’s new abilities will no doubt be explored in Quantumania, and Pfeiffer recently shared a video exercising ahead of getting onto set. Check it out below.
I don’t know about you Miss Kitty, but I feel so much yummier. Michelle Pfeiffer looks ready to dive back into the MCU, but she’s also preparing her body for what might end up being a hardcore shoot. It all depends on how much action Janet gets into for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
The above image comes to us from Michelle Pfeiffer’s personal Instagram page. As she teases, her signature Marvel character Janet van Dyne might be returning to the Quantum Realm in the upcoming Ant-Man threequel. She spent years trapped in that mysterious setting, although the movie’s title seems to indicate that it’ll be the focus of the developing blockbuster.
Landing a comic book character has resulted in various actors getting into the best shape of their lives. We’ve seen this transformation with the likes of Kumail Nanjiani and Chris Pratt, and Michelle Pfeiffer wants to look her best just like everyone else. Hopefully we’ll get to see the Catwoman icon get to battle in the mysterious movie.
Given Marvel’s notoriously tight security, almost nothing is known about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But fans are eager to dive back into the quirky corner of the MCU that the franchise has carved out for itself. Plus there are still a ton of questions surrounding Michelle Pfeiffer’s character.
Janet van Dyne was presumed dead after being stranded in the Quantum Realm. But she was finally rescued in Ant-Man 2, and it was clear that she’d change on a molecular level. Her powers still haven’t been fully explained, and she was snapped out of existence alongside Hank and Hope.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is currently set to arrive in theaters on February 17th, 2023.