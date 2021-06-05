The French Dispatch: Release Date, All-Star Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About Wes Anderson's Latest Film

It might not be hot off the presses, but you'll finally get to see Wes Anderson's long-awaited new movie, The French Dispatch, in a theater near you soon. The 10th feature film from The Grand Budapest Hotel writer-director will feature a huge ensemble of familiar famous faces, including several Anderson regulars and a few newcomers to the director's filmography like Timothee Chalamet and Elisabeth Moss, along with a multi-narrative that continues to broaden the distinctive director's ever-expanding signature style. It's only a matter of months before it screens in cinemas worldwide.

In anticipation of this latest Wes Anderson feature, here's what we know (at least, so far) about October's long-delayed, star-studded European farce, The French Dispatch.