5 Marvel Characters Kevin Costner Would Be Perfect To Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After years of playing a variety of different roles - including western outlaws, sports aficionados, and post-apocalyptic warriors, to name a few - Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner finally became a comic book movie star after appearing in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (from beyond the grave) as Clark Kent’s adoptive father, Jonathan Kent. However, it appears that the fate of the DCEU movies is currently up, up, and away in the air, but I do not want this to be last that we see of the Yellowstone Season 4 star in superhero movies just yet. My solution is the same solution that many other DC actors have gone for: the Marvel movies, for which I have several characters suited for Costner in mind, actually, including one character the man has already done the necessary homework for.