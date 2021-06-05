Hulk Hogan Responds To Viral Image Of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Arms Ahead Of Filming Biopic

The Hulk Hogan biopic may be on Chris Hemsworth's mind now that Thor: Love and Thunder has wrapped, to which Taika Waititi had the perfect response. The highly anticipated MCU entry will be released in early 2022, and MCU fans can't wait to see what’s next for Thor’s journey after Avengers: Endgame. With Gladiator alum Russell Crowe and Dark Knight vet Christian Bale joining the already fantastic cast, Love and Thunder is poised to be the best Thor film yet and one of the best films in the entire MCU. If Chris Hemsworth’s arms are any indication, then we are in for something special.