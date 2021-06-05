Halle Berry Has A Great Answer When Asked 'Who Is Your Favorite Superhero?'

But as her answers and Instagram caption proved Halle Berry still has a soft spot for the antiheroine in her heart. She even recently channeled Catwoman again in another Instagram post wearing a catsuit. And thankfully, the star also doesn't mind showing love and giving advice to other big and small-screen Catwomen. Overall, it looks like she will always be a huge fan of the DC superhero.

If you've yet to see Catwoman and actually want to give it a try, it's currently available to stream on HBO Max.