Reminiscence: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Hugh Jackman Sci-Fi Film

Throughout his career, Hugh Jackman has played major roles in mind-bending sci-fi films and gripping thrillers, with movies like The Fountain and The Prestige coming to mind. In the very near future, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor will take on a role that looks to combine elements from both of those genres in Reminiscence, a film that has potential to be the next great sci-fi film, thanks to its stellar cast, which includes Rebecca Ferguson, and a story written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy.

If this is the first you are hearing of Reminiscence, don’t worry, because we’ve put together a quick yet comprehensive guide containing everything you need to know about the upcoming mystery that looks to combine elements of films like Blade Runner, Inception, and film noir classics of the past. Below you will find details about the film’s release date, its cast, and other information that will have you racing to theaters (and HBO Max)…