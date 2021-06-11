news

Dwayne Johnson Took His Family To Universal Studios, And There’s Adorable Photos

Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson walk in the rain in Hobbs and Shaw.

There are two sides to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that the world knows and loves. On one hand, there’s the action adventure star/entrepreneur that hustles hard, and flexes as often as he smiles. But on the flip side, there’s the family man who knows how to kick back and relax. The latter side came out to play recently, as Johnson took his family on a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood; and there’s adorable photos to prove it.

Showcased on Dwayne Johnson’s ever popular Instagram account, we see a couple photos of the family together on their Universal excursion. Most notably, we see the Johnsons walking through The Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park, which drew a shocked eyes emoji from Potter vet Matthew Lewis himself in the comments. But as always, the message included with these photos was as sweet and paternal as you would expect:

If you ever doubt the humanity of Dwayne Johnson, especially in the face of the godlike physique he’s been cultivating for DC’s Black Adam, you only need to look at this post to know that he’s just like the rest of us. Not even the man who plays Luke Hobbs in the Fast Saga and its spinoff can avoid the common theme park peril of having to carry his kids when they’re too tired to walk. Of course, when he does it, it technically counts as a light version of arm day, so maybe godhood is still on the table.

As if the entire rundown of thanks that Johnson paid to the security detail wasn’t humble enough, there was even a fun Harry Potter reference that he threw in for good measure. Calling himself “the big, bald, brown, tattooed Voldemort,” Dwayne Johnson signed off on this gem of an update in quite possibly the best way possible. Warner Bros. should be taking note of this, as if they really want to add some pizazz to those last two Fantastic Beasts movies, they might want to think about hiring Johnson for a role-- whether he be a hero or villain.

That’s provided the man actually has time in his schedule, of course. Looking at Dwayne Johnson’s credits throughout the next year alone, everything from Jungle Cruise to DC League of Super Pets is already heaped on his plate. And that’s on top of promoting this year’s big Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, as well as actually filming Black Adam. Yet somehow, this man found time to take a vacation.

Being able to take some time off with family is always a good thing, and it’s even better when you’re as busy as Dwayne Johnson. Though his nickname may credit him as “The Rock,” he’s certainly not made of stone when it comes to pressing pause and enjoying the company of his loved ones. Here’s hoping he can bring the family to one of the Disney Parks locations when he promotes Jungle Cruise, which hits theaters on July 30th.

Up Next

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Moana Milestone With His Daughter In Sweet Video
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Wait, How Many Black Adam Movies Are Coming? news 1w Wait, How Many Black Adam Movies Are Coming? Mike Reyes
Dwayne Johnson Jokes With John Krasinski About Watching A Quiet Place 2 With His Daughters news 2w Dwayne Johnson Jokes With John Krasinski About Watching A Quiet Place 2 With His Daughters Jamil David
Black Adam Producer Confirms Key Detail About The Rock’s Superhero Suit news 2w Black Adam Producer Confirms Key Detail About The Rock’s Superhero Suit Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Jul 23, 2021 Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Rating TBD
The Tomorrow War Jul 1, 2021 The Tomorrow War Rating TBD
Herself Jan 8, 2021 Herself Rating TBD
Luca Jun 18, 2021 Luca Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
In The Heights Ending Explained: What Happened And How It's Different From The Stage Musical TBD In The Heights Ending Explained: What Happened And How It's Different From The Stage Musical Rating TBD
Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest And More Bid Farewell To Keeping Up With The Kardashians In Touching Posts TBD Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest And More Bid Farewell To Keeping Up With The Kardashians In Touching Posts Rating TBD
Kevin Hart Has All The Jokes When Asked About Whether He'll Add To His Brood Of 4 Kids TBD Kevin Hart Has All The Jokes When Asked About Whether He'll Add To His Brood Of 4 Kids Rating TBD
Pandemic Be Damned, A Quiet Place Part II Has Hit A Box Office Milestone TBD Pandemic Be Damned, A Quiet Place Part II Has Hit A Box Office Milestone Rating TBD
That Time Mark Wahlberg Found Can't Hardly Wait Star Ethan Embry Covered In Cocaine And Lipstick TBD That Time Mark Wahlberg Found Can't Hardly Wait Star Ethan Embry Covered In Cocaine And Lipstick Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information