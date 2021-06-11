Dwayne Johnson Took His Family To Universal Studios, And There’s Adorable Photos

If you ever doubt the humanity of Dwayne Johnson, especially in the face of the godlike physique he’s been cultivating for DC’s Black Adam, you only need to look at this post to know that he’s just like the rest of us. Not even the man who plays Luke Hobbs in the Fast Saga and its spinoff can avoid the common theme park peril of having to carry his kids when they’re too tired to walk. Of course, when he does it, it technically counts as a light version of arm day, so maybe godhood is still on the table.