news

It's Finally Happening: First Marvel Movie Tickets In A Year+ Are On Sale As Black Widow Gears Up For Release

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova
Available on Disney Plus ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We’ve waited and we’ve waited again. But it’s finally, really and actually time to get ready to see Black Widow this summer. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is heading to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access in just under a month, and fans can now secure their seat to see Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited standalone action film.

Tickets for Black Widow have just been released on Fandango and other ticketing websites for dates starting on July 8, per a Disney press release. For fans who plan to see the MCU movie at home, you can preorder access to the movie on Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99. Those who are looking to stream the movie will first need a Disney+ subscription, which you can sign up for using this link.

Black Widow will be the first Marvel movie to come out in two years. The last film from the MCU to hit theaters was Spider-Man: Far From Home in the summer of 2019. Since then, fans of the superhero franchise have been appeased via Disney+’s television series WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and latest weekly show Loki. But there’s nothing quite like a full-length action film to get Marvel fans in the swing of things for Phase 4.

Black Widow has had a particularly long journey to the screen, with Scarlett Johansson’s solo Marvel movie first being explored in 2010 after her debut appearance in Iron Man 2. Previous iterations of the movie were in the works over the years, with Guardians of the Galaxy co writer Nicole Perlman on the project back in 2014 before script plans moved around, finally producing Cate Shortland’s Black Widow we’ll see next month.

The movie will go back in time to before Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame and bring the hero together with some long lost chosen family played by Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. Check out the latest Black Widow trailer:

This will be the first time a Marvel film is available to see at home and in theaters on the same day following a new model set up by Disney in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The model was also used recently for Cruella, which has earned $112 million worldwide in the past two weeks and an unknown amount from Disney+ earnings. But Cruella must have been a success considering it's already going to have a sequel.

Black Widow is the first Phase Four Marvel movie and one of four MCU movies coming out in 2021, with Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home also on the way. You can check out the full lineup of Marvel films here on CinemaBlend, and tell us your plans to see Black Widow in our poll below.

What are your Black Widow plans?
RESULTS
Up Next

Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She’s Fine Moving On From The Black Widow Role
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

No Big Deal, Just Florence Pugh Killing It With Stunt Work From The Set Of Black Widow news 11h No Big Deal, Just Florence Pugh Killing It With Stunt Work From The Set Of Black Widow Jamil David
Marvel's Kevin Feige Recalls Fans Calling Them Out Over How Loki's Story Ended In Infinity War news 13h Marvel's Kevin Feige Recalls Fans Calling Them Out Over How Loki's Story Ended In Infinity War Corey Chichizola
She-Hulk Has Cast A Good Place Star As The Next MCU Villain television 1d She-Hulk Has Cast A Good Place Star As The Next MCU Villain Laura Hurley

Trending Movies

Monster May 7, 2021 Monster Rating TBD
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Apr 30, 2021 Tom Clancy's Without Remorse 7
In The Heights Jun 11, 2021 In The Heights 10
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Jul 16, 2021 Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Rating TBD
Emma Stone Movies: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Cruella Star TBD Emma Stone Movies: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Cruella Star Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Has Seen James Gunn’s DC Movie, And His Reaction Has Us Crazy Excited TBD The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Has Seen James Gunn’s DC Movie, And His Reaction Has Us Crazy Excited Rating TBD
Fandoms Collide As MCU Vet Dave Bautista Celebrates Joining Aquaman's Jason Momoa For Apple+ Series TBD Fandoms Collide As MCU Vet Dave Bautista Celebrates Joining Aquaman's Jason Momoa For Apple+ Series Rating TBD
5 Reasons Why The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Should Get The Next Disney Villain Origin Movie TBD 5 Reasons Why The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Should Get The Next Disney Villain Origin Movie Rating TBD
Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown Reveals Story Behind Dating Her Disney Love Interest IRL TBD Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown Reveals Story Behind Dating Her Disney Love Interest IRL Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information