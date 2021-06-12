It's Finally Happening: First Marvel Movie Tickets In A Year+ Are On Sale As Black Widow Gears Up For Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
We’ve waited and we’ve waited again. But it’s finally, really and actually time to get ready to see Black Widow this summer. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is heading to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access in just under a month, and fans can now secure their seat to see Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited standalone action film.
Tickets for Black Widow have just been released on Fandango and other ticketing websites for dates starting on July 8, per a Disney press release. For fans who plan to see the MCU movie at home, you can preorder access to the movie on Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99. Those who are looking to stream the movie will first need a Disney+ subscription, which you can sign up for using this link.
Black Widow will be the first Marvel movie to come out in two years. The last film from the MCU to hit theaters was Spider-Man: Far From Home in the summer of 2019. Since then, fans of the superhero franchise have been appeased via Disney+’s television series WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and latest weekly show Loki. But there’s nothing quite like a full-length action film to get Marvel fans in the swing of things for Phase 4.
Black Widow has had a particularly long journey to the screen, with Scarlett Johansson’s solo Marvel movie first being explored in 2010 after her debut appearance in Iron Man 2. Previous iterations of the movie were in the works over the years, with Guardians of the Galaxy co writer Nicole Perlman on the project back in 2014 before script plans moved around, finally producing Cate Shortland’s Black Widow we’ll see next month.
The movie will go back in time to before Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame and bring the hero together with some long lost chosen family played by Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. Check out the latest Black Widow trailer:
This will be the first time a Marvel film is available to see at home and in theaters on the same day following a new model set up by Disney in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The model was also used recently for Cruella, which has earned $112 million worldwide in the past two weeks and an unknown amount from Disney+ earnings. But Cruella must have been a success considering it's already going to have a sequel.
Black Widow is the first Phase Four Marvel movie and one of four MCU movies coming out in 2021, with Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home also on the way. You can check out the full lineup of Marvel films here on CinemaBlend, and tell us your plans to see Black Widow in our poll below.