How Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Reacted To Her Reunion With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is a megastar that has been making headlines for decades. In addition to her acclaimed career as an actress and recording artist, Lopez has also consistently made headlines for her romantic life. JLO recently turned heads by reuniting with Ben Affleck, and now there’s some reports about how her mother reacted to the news.
Following her surprising break-up with former fiancee Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez broke the internet when photos of her and ex Ben Affleck started swirling around the internet. The latest Bennifer update indicates that JLO’s mother Guadalupe Rodríguez approves of their reconnection.
This latest report comes to us from People, with the publication apparently in contact with someone close to Jennifer Lopez and her family. An anonymous report indicates that Guadalupe Rodríguez is happy to see Ben Affleck back in her daughter’s life, just like fans like Jennifer Lawrence. According to the unnamed source:
In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now.
Well, my mind is blown. It looks like Jennifer Lopez’s mother ships Bennifer like so many of us. While this report has yet to be officially confirmed by Lopez or her team, it’s still likely going to turn a number of heads. Because if even Guadalupe Rodríguez approves of Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck, who are we to say otherwise? Even casual fans of JLO know what a major supporter her mother is, so naysayers about Bennifer could be swayed by the reported endorsement.
The same report about the A-list celebrity couple alleges that Ben Affleck and Guadalupe Rodríguez have also been spending time together. She reportedly traveled to Las Vegas and filmed a small role in a mysterious project Affleck is working on in Sin City.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the hot couple of the early 2000’s, with the two megastars meeting while filming their now-infamous movie Gigli. Bennifer helped to make celebrity couple names into a mainstay of pop culture, and the couple captivated the public both off and on screen.
But after years of their public relationship and eventual engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ultimately parted ways back in 2004. It’s still arguably both of their biggest public breakup, despite both having other high profile relationships. At the time Lopez claimed that the way the media followed the couple factored into their break-up, but that doesn’t seem to have stopped Bennifer from suddenly returning this summer.
Much like their original run as a power couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making a ton of headlines as of late. After Lopez was involved with Alex Rodriguez for so long, it really looked like the couple was going to tie the knot. But that’s not exactly how it went down, and Bennifer began popping up shortly after the A-Rod breakup.
Jennifer Lopez's next movie Shotgun Wedding is currently expected to hit theaters on June 29th, 2022.