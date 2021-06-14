How Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Reacted To Her Reunion With Ben Affleck

Well, my mind is blown. It looks like Jennifer Lopez’s mother ships Bennifer like so many of us. While this report has yet to be officially confirmed by Lopez or her team, it’s still likely going to turn a number of heads. Because if even Guadalupe Rodríguez approves of Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck, who are we to say otherwise? Even casual fans of JLO know what a major supporter her mother is, so naysayers about Bennifer could be swayed by the reported endorsement.