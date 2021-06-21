Doctor Strange 2’s Elizabeth Olsen Shares Thoughts On The Film Being Compared To Indiana Jones

Looking at the man’s body of work, from The Evil Dead to Spider-Man 2 (I’m specifically thinking of the scene where Doctor Octopus’ arms kill those doctors while Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius is unconscious), Sam Raimi is definitely a director who knows his way around darkness and frights. So while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won’t fully rest within the horror genre the same way Ant-Man is undoubtedly a heist movie, it does sound like this will be one of the more intense MCU offerings, perhaps pushing that PG-13 rating more than most other movies in this film franchise have.