Arnold Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Both Got Sweet Father’s Day Tributes From Katherine Schwarzenegger

While we’re not sure when we’ll next see Arnold Schwarzenegger on our screens, we can definitely tell you when to watch out for Chris Pratt’s return. You can see Pratt being a girl dad on Prime Video this summer, as The Tomorrow War is set to premiere on July 2nd. But if you want to look out for any of the other thrills that the year has to offer, both on the big and small screen, the 2021 release schedule will help you find such adventure very easily.