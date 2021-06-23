Netflix New Releases: The Karate Kid and Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming July 2021

Conventional wisdom would tell us that horror releases would most likely do their best if released in the month of October. Then again, if you’re a true fan of frightening and fiendish things, Netflix’s July 2021 new releases like the Fear Street trilogy and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness are a welcome sight. But don’t worry, because if you’re not into the scary stuff, there’s still plenty of other titles to look forward to including fan-favorites like The Karate Kid, Django Unchained and the Twilight Saga. Take a look at when everything new will be hitting the streaming service this summer.
In addition, if you want to see the rundown of what was added to Netflix in June 2021, you can take a look at those titles through the link below.
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of July 1
Audible - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/1/21
Dynasty Warriors - NETFLIX FILM - 7/1/21
Generation 56k - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/1/21
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway - NETFLIX ANIME FILM - 7/1/21
Young Royals - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/1/21
Air Force One - 7/1/21
Austin Powers in Goldmember - 7/1/21
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - 7/1/21
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me - 7/1/21
The Best of Enemies - 7/1/21
Boogie Nights - 7/1/21
Born to Play - 7/1/21
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1 - 7/1/21
Charlie's Angels - 7/1/21
Congo - 7/1/21
Dennis the Menace - 7/1/21
The Game - 7/1/21
Hampstead - 7/1/21
The Karate Kid - 7/1/21
The Karate Kid Part II - 7/1/21
The Karate Kid Part III - 7/1/21
Kung Fu Panda - 7/1/21
Kung Fu Panda 2 - 7/1/21
Life as We Know It - 7/1/21
Love Actually - 7/1/21
Mary Magdalena - 7/1/21
Memoirs of a Geisha - 7/1/21
Midnight Run - 7/1/21
Mortal Kombat (1995) - 7/1/21
No Strings Attached - 7/1/21
Not Another Teen Movie - 7/1/21
Ophelia - 7/1/21
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3 - 7/1/21
She's Out of My League - 7/1/21
Spanglish - 7/1/21
Star Trek - 7/1/21
The Strangers - 7/1/21
Stuart Little - 7/1/21
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 - 7/1/21
Sword of Trust - 7/1/21
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - 7/1/21
Terminator 2: Judgment Day - 7/1/21
Underworld - 7/1/21
Underworld: Awakening - 7/1/21
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans - 7/1/21
What Dreams May Come - 7/1/21
Why Do Fools Fall in Love - 7/1/21
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE - 7/1/21
The 8th Night - NETFLIX FILM - 7/2/21
Big Timber - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/2/21
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 - NETFLIX FILM - 7/2/21
Haseen Dillruba - NETFLIX FILM - 7/2/21
Mortel: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/2/21
Snowpiercer - 7/2/21
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 - 7/3/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of July 4
We The People - NETFLIX FAMILY -7/4/21
You Are My Spring - NETFLIX SERIES -7/5/21
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL -7/6/21
Brick Mansions -7/7/21
Cat People - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY -7/7/21
Dogs: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY -7/7/21
The Mire: '97 - NETFLIX SERIES -7/7/21
The War Next-door - NETFLIX SERIES -7/7/21
Major Grom: Plague Doctor - NETFLIX FILM -7/7/21
This Little Love of Mine -7/7/21
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY -7/8/21
Home Again -7/8/21
Midnight Sun -7/8/21
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness - NETFLIX ANIME -7/8/21
Atypical: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES -7/9/21
Biohackers: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES -7/9/21
The Cook of Castamar - NETFLIX SERIES -7/9/21
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 - NETFLIX FILM -7/9/21
How I Became a Superhero - NETFLIX FILM -7/9/21
Last Summer - NETFLIX FILM -7/9/21
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL -7/9/21
Virgin River: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES -7/9/21
American Ultra - 7/10/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of July 11
Ridley Jones - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/13/21
A Classic Horror Story - NETFLIX FILM - 7/14/21
The Guide to the Perfect Family - NETFLIX FILM - 7/14/21
Gunpowder Milkshake - NETFLIX FILM - 7/14/21
Heist - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/14/21
My Unorthodox Life - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/14/21
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/14/21
A Perfect Fit - NETFLIX FILM - 7/15/21
BEASTARS: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME - 7/15/21
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/15/21
My Amanda - NETFLIX FILM - 7/15/21
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/15/21
The Beguiled - 7/16/21
Deep - NETFLIX FILM - 7/16/21
Explained: Season 3 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) - 7/16/21
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 - NETFLIX FILM - 7/16/21
Johnny Test - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/16/21
Twilight - 7/16/21
The Twilight Saga: New Moon - 7/16/21
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse - 7/16/21
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 - 7/16/21
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 - 7/16/21
Cosmic Sin - 7/17/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of July 18
Milkwater - 7/20/21
Chernobyl 1986 - NETFLIX FILM - 7/21/21
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/21/21
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1 - 7/21/21
Sexy Beasts - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/21/21
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/21/21
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/21/21
Still Working 9 to 5 - 7/22/21
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop - NETFLIX ANIME - 7/22/21
A Second Chance: Rivals! - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/23/21
Bankrolled - NETFLIX FILM - 7/23/21
Blood Red Sky - NETFLIX FILM - 7/23/21
Kingdom: Ashin of the North - NETFLIX FILM - 7/23/21
The Last Letter From Your Lover - NETFLIX FILM - 7/23/21
Masters of the Universe: Revelation - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/23/21
Sky Rojo: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/23/21
Charmed: Season 3 - 7/24/21
Django Unchained - 7/24/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week Of July 25
The Walking Dead: Season 10 - 7/25/21
Wynonna Earp: Season 4 - 7/25/21
All American: Season 3 - 7/27/21
Mighty Express: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/27/21
The Operative - 7/27/21
Bartkowiak - NETFLIX FILM - 7/28/21
Fantastic Fungi - 7/28/21
The Flash: Season 7 - 7/28/21
The Snitch Cartel: Origins - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/28/21
Tattoo Redo - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/28/21
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES) - 7/28/21
Resort to Love - NETFLIX FILM - 7/29/21
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom - NETFLIX ANIME - 7/29/21
Centaurworld - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/30/21
Glow Up: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/30/21
The Last Mercenary - NETFLIX FILM - 7/30/21
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/30/21
Outer Banks: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/30/21
The Vault - 7/31/21
Premiering On Netflix - July TBD
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin
Feels Like Ishq - NETFLIX SERIES
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For July 2021
The wait is finally over, friends! Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy is finally going to be unleashed upon the public, over three consecutive weeks. Based on R.L. Stine’s classic literary franchise, the towns of Shadyside and Sunnyvale find themselves at the center of an insidious evil that’s definitely not PG-rated. So you may want to watch these terrifying films before showing them to your children.
You could say the same about our next Netflix original film, except when it comes to Karen Gillan and her Gunpowder Milkshake ensemble, that R-rating is for action packed brutality. While there’s no curses here, there is Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh packing so much firepower, their enemies may as well be milkshakes. It’s gonna get real pulpy, real fast and the results look quite exciting.
Some months, the Netflix originals are more exciting than some of the classics heading to the subscription streamer. July of 2021 will not be one of those months. In fact, tons of franchise films will be hitting the streaming, including the whole of the Austin Powers and Twilight Saga, as well as the aforementioned The Karate Kid. Overall, there's a lot to look forward to on the movie front.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For July 2021
Speaking of waits that have felt like an eternity, Netflix’s breakout comedy I Think You Should Leave finally returns for Season 2! With Tim Robinson and his usual gang of comedic performers bringing their unique brand of humor back to the streaming world, there’s no telling what memes will result from this round. And should Bart Harley Jarvis rear his dastardly head, you know what to shout. Virgin River and Outer Banks will also be back, so if you are a fan, be sure to get those dates onto your calendar.
Circling back to the world of horror, we’ve still got a couple months until Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City makes its way to theaters. But that shouldn’t stop you from digging into the further adventures of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield’s battle against the undead. As the Netflix original series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness debuts in its first season in July, creatures season is opening a little earlier than expected; so you’d better be prepared.
If you’re a Netflix subscriber, July 2021 is quite a frightening place to be. Of course, what’s even scarier is looking for a title you’re excited to watch, and not finding it. So be sure to check this schedule often, as all titles are subject to change and availability. We’ll see you again around this time next month, when August 2021’s Netflix lineup will be revealed like a dark and terrible secret. Good luck keeping the lights on until we meet again.