2022 New Movie Release Dates: Full Schedule Of All The Upcoming Movies Arriving In 2022

If you thought that Hollywood had a busy year in 2021, you would certainly be correct, but, you should still hear about the dizzying amount of exciting new 2022 movies coming to theaters, or on streaming, or even on both options. As per usual, there are plenty of Marvel movies to look forward to and even more DC movies, if you can believe it, and, of course, other traditional genres of the medium (including romantic comedies like Marry Me or sci-fi thrillers like the first of James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels) can be found.

The following is a one-stop location for all the movies coming out in 2022 (that we can confirm so far) and when and where to expect them. I am sure that I do not have to tell you that these release dates are subject to change, so be sure check back for shifts in the schedule. Enjoy!

January 2022 Movie Releases

Don't Scream if you see Morbius on Sesame Street in January 2022.

Friday January 7th

The 355 - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o

Friday January 14th

Scream - Rating TBD - Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox

Sesame Street - Rating TBD - Bo Burnham, Anne Hathaway

Deep Water - Rating TBD - Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck

The Man From Toronto - Rating TBD - Jason Statham, Kevin Hart

Friday January 28th

The Black Phone - Rating TBD - Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies

Morbius - Rating TBD - Jared Leto, Adria Arjona

February 2022 Movie Releases

Hopefully, an Ambulance can cross Uncharted territory if there is a Death on the Nile in February 2022.

Friday February 4

Through My Window - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues

Friday February 11th

Death On The Nile - Rating TBD - Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot

Marry Me - Rated PG-13 - Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson

What About Love - Rating TBD - Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone

Friday February 18th

Ambulance - Rating - TBD - Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González

Rumble - Rating TBD - Will Arnett, Terry Crews

Uncharted - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg

March 2022 Movie Releases

Wouldn't it be cool to see The Batman join Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March 2022?

Friday March 4th

The Batman - Rating TBD - Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Rating TBD - Jason Isaacs, Lesley Manville

Friday March 11th

Turning Red - Rating TBD

Friday March 18th

Downton Abbey 2 - Rating TBD - Dominic West, Laura Haddock

Friday March 25th

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rated TBD - Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen

April 2022 Movie Releases

When you need to catch some Bad Guys on a Bullet Train, who better to send than Sonic the Hedgehog.

Friday April 8th

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Rated TBD - Ben Schwartz, James Marsden

Bullet Train - Rated TBD - Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz

The Northman - Rated TBD - Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård

Friday April 15th

The Bad Guys - Rating TBD - Awkwafina, Craig Robinson

Lost City of D - Rating TBD - Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock

May 2022 Movie Releases

If Thor doesn't have pet that could skip universes and join the DC League of Super-Pets in May 2022, maybe he can borrow John Wick's dog.

Friday May 6th

Thor: Love and Thunder - Rating TBD - Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman

Friday May 13th

65 - Rating TBD - Ariana Greenblatt, Adam Driver

Friday May 20th

DC League of Super-Pets - Rating TBD - Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves

Legally Blonde 3 - Rating TBD - Reese Witherspoon, Alanna Ubach

Friday May 27th

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne

Top Gun: Maverick - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Miles Teller

June 2022 Movie Releases

Listen to Elvis sing with the Crawdads as the Jurassic World dinosaurs form their Dominion in June 2022.

Friday June 3rd

Untitled Elvis Biopic - Rating TBD - Austin Butler, Tom Hanks

Friday June 10th

Jurassic World: Dominion - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Friday June 17th

Lightyear - Rating TBD - Chris Evans

Oh Hell No - Rating TBD - Jack Black, Ice Cube

Friday June 24th

Where the Crawdads Sing - Rating TBD - Daisy Edgar-Jones, Garret Dillahunt

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Rating TBD - Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback

Wednesday June 29th

Shotgun Wedding - Rating TBD - Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Lopez

July 2022 Movie Releases

Could Indiana Jones stumble upon some Fantastic Beasts in the land of Wakanda in July 2022?

Friday July 1st

Minions: The Rise Of Gru - Rated PG - Steve Carell, Lucy Lawless

Friday July 8th

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Rating TBD - Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o

Friday July 15th

Fantastic Beasts III - Rating TBD - Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law

Friday July 22nd

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile - Rating TBD

Nope - Rating TBD - Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer

Under the Boardwalk - Rating TBD - Steve Schirripa

Friday July 29th

Black Adam - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo

Indiana Jones 5 - Rating TBD - Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

August 2022 Movie Releases

In August 2021, we may discover a Secret Headquarters in which Beasts live as BROS.

Friday August 12th

BROS - Rating TBD - Billy Eichner

Secret Headquarters - Rating TBD - Owen Wilson, Michael Peña

Friday August 19th

Beast - Rating TBD - Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley

September 2022 Movie Releases

Purchasing admission to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in September 2022 sounds like a Ticket to Paradise.

Friday September 9th

Salem's Lot - Rating TBD - Alfre Woodard, Spencer Treat Clark

Friday September 16th

White Bird: A Wonder Story - Rating TBD - Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren

Friday September 23rd

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Rating TBD - Antonio Banderas, Chris Miller

Friday September 30th

Mission: Impossible 7 - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson

Ticket to Paradise - Rating TBD - Julia Roberts, George Clooney

October 2022 Movie Releases

I predict there will be many Trick 'r Treaters dressed as Spider-Man for Halloween in October 2022.

Friday October 7th

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 - Rating TBD - Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld

Friday October 14th

Halloween Ends - Rating TBD - Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer

November 2022 Movie Releases

I am thankful we can see The Flash and The Marvels in November 2022.

Friday November 4th

The Flash - Rating TBD - Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton

Untitled Bee Gees Biopic - Rating TBD

Friday November 11th

The Marvels - Rating TBD - Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris

December 2022 Movie Releases

Anyone else find it iconic that James Cameron's Avatar 2 and the new Aquaman movie are both coming out in December 2022?

Friday December 16th

Avatar 2 - Rating TBD - Sam Worthingon, Zoe Saldana

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - Rating TBD - Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Sunday December 25th

Babylon - Rating TBD - Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

We know these films are expected to come out in 2022, we are just not sure when exactly. Some might have been set for a specific date in 2022, but have been pushed to the following year, or even later.

Cheaper By the Dozen - Disney+ Release - Rating TBD

Chicken Run 2 - Netflix Release - Rating TBD

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Disney+ Release - Rating TBD

Disenchanted - Rating TBD

Hocus Pocus 2 - Rating TBD - Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker

Monkey Man - Netflix Release - Rating TBD

Paranormal Activity 8 - Rating TBD

The School for Good and Evil - Netflix Release - Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh

The Sea Beast - Netflix Release - Rating TBD

Three Men and a Baby - Rating TBD - Zac Efron

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Dennis

Untitled Lindsay Lohan Christmas Movie - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Lindsay Lohan