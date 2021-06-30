2022 New Movie Release Dates: Full Schedule Of All The Upcoming Movies Arriving In 2022
By Jason Wiese
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
If you thought that Hollywood had a busy year in 2021, you would certainly be correct, but, you should still hear about the dizzying amount of exciting new 2022 movies coming to theaters, or on streaming, or even on both options. As per usual, there are plenty of Marvel movies to look forward to and even more DC movies, if you can believe it, and, of course, other traditional genres of the medium (including romantic comedies like Marry Me or sci-fi thrillers like the first of James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels) can be found.
The following is a one-stop location for all the movies coming out in 2022 (that we can confirm so far) and when and where to expect them. I am sure that I do not have to tell you that these release dates are subject to change, so be sure check back for shifts in the schedule. Enjoy!
January 2022 Movie Releases
Don't Scream if you see Morbius on Sesame Street in January 2022.
Friday January 7th
The 355 - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o
Friday January 14th
Scream - Rating TBD - Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox
Sesame Street - Rating TBD - Bo Burnham, Anne Hathaway
Deep Water - Rating TBD - Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck
The Man From Toronto - Rating TBD - Jason Statham, Kevin Hart
Friday January 28th
The Black Phone - Rating TBD - Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies
Morbius - Rating TBD - Jared Leto, Adria Arjona
February 2022 Movie Releases
Hopefully, an Ambulance can cross Uncharted territory if there is a Death on the Nile in February 2022.
Friday February 4
Through My Window - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues
Friday February 11th
Death On The Nile - Rating TBD - Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot
Marry Me - Rated PG-13 - Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson
What About Love - Rating TBD - Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone
Friday February 18th
Ambulance - Rating - TBD - Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González
Rumble - Rating TBD - Will Arnett, Terry Crews
Uncharted - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg
March 2022 Movie Releases
Wouldn't it be cool to see The Batman join Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March 2022?
Friday March 4th
The Batman - Rating TBD - Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Rating TBD - Jason Isaacs, Lesley Manville
Friday March 11th
Turning Red - Rating TBD
Friday March 18th
Downton Abbey 2 - Rating TBD - Dominic West, Laura Haddock
Friday March 25th
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rated TBD - Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen
April 2022 Movie Releases
When you need to catch some Bad Guys on a Bullet Train, who better to send than Sonic the Hedgehog.
Friday April 8th
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Rated TBD - Ben Schwartz, James Marsden
Bullet Train - Rated TBD - Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz
The Northman - Rated TBD - Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård
Friday April 15th
The Bad Guys - Rating TBD - Awkwafina, Craig Robinson
Lost City of D - Rating TBD - Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock
May 2022 Movie Releases
If Thor doesn't have pet that could skip universes and join the DC League of Super-Pets in May 2022, maybe he can borrow John Wick's dog.
Friday May 6th
Thor: Love and Thunder - Rating TBD - Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman
Friday May 13th
65 - Rating TBD - Ariana Greenblatt, Adam Driver
Friday May 20th
DC League of Super-Pets - Rating TBD - Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves
Legally Blonde 3 - Rating TBD - Reese Witherspoon, Alanna Ubach
Friday May 27th
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
Top Gun: Maverick - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Miles Teller
June 2022 Movie Releases
Listen to Elvis sing with the Crawdads as the Jurassic World dinosaurs form their Dominion in June 2022.
Friday June 3rd
Untitled Elvis Biopic - Rating TBD - Austin Butler, Tom Hanks
Friday June 10th
Jurassic World: Dominion - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard
Friday June 17th
Lightyear - Rating TBD - Chris Evans
Oh Hell No - Rating TBD - Jack Black, Ice Cube
Friday June 24th
Where the Crawdads Sing - Rating TBD - Daisy Edgar-Jones, Garret Dillahunt
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Rating TBD - Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback
Wednesday June 29th
Shotgun Wedding - Rating TBD - Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Lopez
July 2022 Movie Releases
Could Indiana Jones stumble upon some Fantastic Beasts in the land of Wakanda in July 2022?
Friday July 1st
Minions: The Rise Of Gru - Rated PG - Steve Carell, Lucy Lawless
Friday July 8th
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Rating TBD - Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o
Friday July 15th
Fantastic Beasts III - Rating TBD - Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law
Friday July 22nd
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile - Rating TBD
Nope - Rating TBD - Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer
Under the Boardwalk - Rating TBD - Steve Schirripa
Friday July 29th
Black Adam - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo
Indiana Jones 5 - Rating TBD - Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
August 2022 Movie Releases
In August 2021, we may discover a Secret Headquarters in which Beasts live as BROS.
Friday August 12th
BROS - Rating TBD - Billy Eichner
Secret Headquarters - Rating TBD - Owen Wilson, Michael Peña
Friday August 19th
Beast - Rating TBD - Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley
September 2022 Movie Releases
Purchasing admission to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in September 2022 sounds like a Ticket to Paradise.
Friday September 9th
Salem's Lot - Rating TBD - Alfre Woodard, Spencer Treat Clark
Friday September 16th
White Bird: A Wonder Story - Rating TBD - Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren
Friday September 23rd
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Rating TBD - Antonio Banderas, Chris Miller
Friday September 30th
Mission: Impossible 7 - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson
Ticket to Paradise - Rating TBD - Julia Roberts, George Clooney
October 2022 Movie Releases
I predict there will be many Trick 'r Treaters dressed as Spider-Man for Halloween in October 2022.
Friday October 7th
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 - Rating TBD - Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld
Friday October 14th
Halloween Ends - Rating TBD - Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer
November 2022 Movie Releases
I am thankful we can see The Flash and The Marvels in November 2022.
Friday November 4th
The Flash - Rating TBD - Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton
Untitled Bee Gees Biopic - Rating TBD
Friday November 11th
The Marvels - Rating TBD - Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris
December 2022 Movie Releases
Anyone else find it iconic that James Cameron's Avatar 2 and the new Aquaman movie are both coming out in December 2022?
Friday December 16th
Avatar 2 - Rating TBD - Sam Worthingon, Zoe Saldana
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - Rating TBD - Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Sunday December 25th
Babylon - Rating TBD - Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie
2022 - Date TBD
We know these films are expected to come out in 2022, we are just not sure when exactly. Some might have been set for a specific date in 2022, but have been pushed to the following year, or even later.
Cheaper By the Dozen - Disney+ Release - Rating TBD
Chicken Run 2 - Netflix Release - Rating TBD
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Disney+ Release - Rating TBD
Disenchanted - Rating TBD
Hocus Pocus 2 - Rating TBD - Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker
Monkey Man - Netflix Release - Rating TBD
Paranormal Activity 8 - Rating TBD
The School for Good and Evil - Netflix Release - Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh
The Sea Beast - Netflix Release - Rating TBD
Three Men and a Baby - Rating TBD - Zac Efron
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Dennis
Untitled Lindsay Lohan Christmas Movie - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Lindsay Lohan
Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.