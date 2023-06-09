'Across The Spider-Verse' Spoilers | Directors Talk Creating A Masterpiece
We're talking Spidey spoilers on ReelBlend!
We’re rounding out our coverage of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse with the directing team behind the film, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, diving right into spoilers and moments from the making of. Stick around through the interview for our own spoiler-filled reactions to the film, including a debate on how it ends, what could come next with Beyond the Spider-Verse, and more.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:06:53 - Spoiler-Filled Chat With Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Directors
00:39:39 - 'Across The Spider-Verse' Box Office Results
00:47:04 - SPOILERS: 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Discussion
01:15:46 - Outro
