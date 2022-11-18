Powered by RedCircle

The cinematic universe formerly known as the DCEU, now the DC Universe, has had a bumpy ride from the early days of Man of Steel, through the saga of the Snyder Cut and now on to Black Adam and beyond. On this week’s show, we return to the Tier List format to see how the films stack up against each other.

Stick around through the tier list for our reviews of the important, and devastating new film She Said which chronicles the incredible work of two New York Times investigative journalists as they break the Harvey Weinstein scandal back in 2017. With the release of She Said, we also discuss the works of one of its stars, Carey Mulligan, as we try to choose which of her performances is our favorite.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:04 - DC Universe Tier List

01:15:36 - This Week In Movies

01:18:46 - She Said Review

01:32:08 - Our Favorite Carrey Mulligan Movie

01:42:14 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.