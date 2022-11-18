DC Universe Tier List
It’s been a mess of a decade for DC movies, but how do they stack up against each other?
The cinematic universe formerly known as the DCEU, now the DC Universe, has had a bumpy ride from the early days of Man of Steel, through the saga of the Snyder Cut and now on to Black Adam and beyond. On this week’s show, we return to the Tier List format to see how the films stack up against each other.
Stick around through the tier list for our reviews of the important, and devastating new film She Said which chronicles the incredible work of two New York Times investigative journalists as they break the Harvey Weinstein scandal back in 2017. With the release of She Said, we also discuss the works of one of its stars, Carey Mulligan, as we try to choose which of her performances is our favorite.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:07:04 - DC Universe Tier List
01:15:36 - This Week In Movies
01:18:46 - She Said Review
01:32:08 - Our Favorite Carrey Mulligan Movie
01:42:14 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
