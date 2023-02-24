Elizabeth Banks Talks 'Cocaine Bear,' 'Jurassic Park' Influences & More

Powered by RedCircle

Elizabeth Banks joins us to talk about directing her latest feature Cocaine Bear, starring Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, and Ray Liotta. She dives into the process of finding a bear performer, working with the late Ray Liotta and what he brought to the set, influences from classics like Jurassic Park, and more.



Stick around through the show for our full review of the film as well as a discussion on the recently announced nominees of this year's Critics' Choice Super Awards.

00:00:00 - intro

00:05:47 - Celebrating 250 Episodes

00:13:51 - Elizabeth Banks Interview

00:35:20 - Critics’ Choice Super Awards Nominations

00:51:29 - We Have A Ghost Review

00:55:23 - Cocaine Bear Review

01:09:47 - Our Favorite Elizabeth Banks Movies

01:20:19 - Outro

