'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis & David Gordon Green Talk Closing Out Laurie Strode’s Story
Halloween is coming to an end.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Director David Gordon Green join the show to talk about bringing the Halloween franchise to an end with Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her first and last days at Laurie Strode on set, Nick Castle, examining trauma and more.
Stick around for our reviews of the film, and a lively chat on this past weekend's box office results. Also, we celebrate Glass Onion getting a theatrical run, and keep our hopes high for more films from Netflix following that model.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:56 - Jamie Lee Curtis & David Gordon Green Interview
00:21:02 - Box Office Chat: Smile Still Crushing
00:39:15 - Glass Onion Headed To Theaters
00:51:42 - Tár Review
01:02:05 - Halloween Ends Review
01:16:14 - Our Favorite Halloween Sequels
01:25:54 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
