'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis & David Gordon Green Talk Closing Out Laurie Strode’s Story

Jamie Lee Curtis and Director David Gordon Green join the show to talk about bringing the Halloween franchise to an end with Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her first and last days at Laurie Strode on set, Nick Castle, examining trauma and more.

Stick around for our reviews of the film, and a lively chat on this past weekend's box office results. Also, we celebrate Glass Onion getting a theatrical run, and keep our hopes high for more films from Netflix following that model.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:02:56 - Jamie Lee Curtis & David Gordon Green Interview

00:21:02 - Box Office Chat: Smile Still Crushing

00:39:15 - Glass Onion Headed To Theaters

00:51:42 - Tár Review

01:02:05 - Halloween Ends Review

01:16:14 - Our Favorite Halloween Sequels

01:25:54 - Outro

