'See How They Run': Director Talks Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell & More

By Gabriel Kovacs
published

Director Tom George joins ReelBlend!

Saoirse Ronan & Sam Rockwell in See How They Run / Director Tom George
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Powered by RedCircle

See How They Run director Tom George joins ReelBlend to chat about the making of his new film, working with the likes of Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, creating a gripping mystery with a comedic spin, and more. 

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.

Gabriel Kovacs
Gabriel Kovacs
Video Producer & Podcast Lead

Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.