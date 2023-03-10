Talking 'Scream VI': No Neve Campbell, Stu’s Fate & More With The Filmmakers

Powered by RedCircle

The filmmakers behind Scream VI, starring Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, and Melissa Barrera, join us to discuss the latest installment in the Scream franchise. , the trio that makes up Radio Silence, discuss bringing Ghostface to New York City, making a Scream movie without Neve Campbells Sydney Prescott, and more.

Also this week, we give our final predictions for who will take home the little golden statues at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

00:00:00 - intro

00:04:53 - Radio Silence Scream VI Interview

00:36:07 - 2023 Oscars Predictions

01:26:41 - 65 Review

01:32:06 - Scream VI Review

01:47:33 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.