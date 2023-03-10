Talking 'Scream VI': No Neve Campbell, Stu’s Fate & More With The Filmmakers
Ghostface takes Manhattan!
The filmmakers behind Scream VI, starring Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, and Melissa Barrera, join us to discuss the latest installment in the Scream franchise. , the trio that makes up Radio Silence, discuss bringing Ghostface to New York City, making a Scream movie without Neve Campbells Sydney Prescott, and more.
Also this week, we give our final predictions for who will take home the little golden statues at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - intro
00:04:53 - Radio Silence Scream VI Interview
00:36:07 - 2023 Oscars Predictions
01:26:41 - 65 Review
01:32:06 - Scream VI Review
01:47:33 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University.
