'The Afterparty': Ben Schwartz Crashes Our Interview With Lord & Miller

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/Director duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller join the show to discuss the finale of their new Apple TV+ show The Afterparty. We dive into plenty of spoilers so be warned, and series star Ben Schwartz joins in on the fun!

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.