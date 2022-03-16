'The Afterparty': Ben Schwartz Crashes Our Interview With Lord & Miller
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Phil Lord & Chris Miller guest with the surprise return of Ben Schwartz!
Writer/Director duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller join the show to discuss the finale of their new Apple TV+ show The Afterparty. We dive into plenty of spoilers so be warned, and series star Ben Schwartz joins in on the fun!
