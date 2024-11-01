Powered by RedCircle

Tom Hanks returns to the show! Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Robert Zemeckis are back together for their new film "Here." He walks us through some of the iconic scores his films have been part of including "Apollo 13's" launch sequence bringing him to tears. He shares the story behind a "Forrest Gump" sequel that never happened and even having doubts about "Gump" while filming.

Stick around after the interview for our reviews of "Here," and Sean's breakdown of his coverage at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Next week, director Robert Zemeckis joins us to continue the conversation, so stay tuned!

Tom Hanks Talks 'Forrest Gump' Sequel, 'Apollo 13' Score, 'Here' & More - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:44 - Tom Hanks Interview

00:36:40 - Rare Interviews With Big Movie Stars

00:40:47 - ‘Here’ Review

00:57:37 - Sean At SCAD: ‘September 5,’ ‘Anora’ & More

01:09:53 - Outro

