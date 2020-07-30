Watchmen Sweeps Emmy Nominations, And Major Changes To Theatrical Releases

Leave a Comment
We have some exciting news on the ReelBlend front. After launching a merchandise shop, where fans of the show can get coffee mugs and t-shirts, ReelBlend is taking the next step. We’re setting up ReelBlend Premium, a new subscription service that will give fans access to even more content from the show. Wanna find out more? Press play on this week’s ReelBlend episode. Ready to subscribe? Click here, and get set up on your podcast listening app of choice.
This is an old school-type episode, with no interviews and just hosts jabbing at the news of the day. We start off with the Emmy nominations, focusing on the titles that are relevant to the ReelBlend audience. That means some Mandalorian talk. But also the domination by HBO’s Watchmen series, which boasted a staggering 26 Emmy nominations. We danced around spoilers, because Kevin just started watching it, but it was a fun conversation.
Naturally, we had to get into the latest news regarding the state of the movie-theater industry. And the top topic for the moment was the reduction of the theater-to-PVOD window from 90 days to 17 days, thanks to a deal between Universal and AMC. We discuss the pros… and the cons.
This week’s Blend Game was Cliffhanger Blend. Some people went very literal with their choices. The guys explained their picks, and came to an interesting conclusion.
ReelBlend is expanding, and growing, and changing. This week is an important episode, with some cool details. We hope you enjoy it, and encourage your feedback.
