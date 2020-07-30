Watchmen Sweeps Emmy Nominations, And Major Changes To Theatrical Releases

This is an old school-type episode, with no interviews and just hosts jabbing at the news of the day. We start off with the Emmy nominations, focusing on the titles that are relevant to the ReelBlend audience. That means some Mandalorian talk. But also the domination by HBO’s Watchmen series, which boasted a staggering 26 Emmy nominations. We danced around spoilers, because Kevin just started watching it, but it was a fun conversation.