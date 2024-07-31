Zack Snyder Interview | 'Rebel Moon' Director's Cuts, The Russo Brothers' Return & More

Powered by RedCircle

Director Zack Snyder returns to the podcast to discuss the release of his director's cuts of Rebel Moon. We discuss the conversations with Netflix that led to separate R-rated versions, asking Netflix if they'd let him release them with an NC-17, which of his films has his favorite theatrical cut, originally pitching an R-rated Star Wars film, reacting to the Russo Brothers' return to the MCU and more.



Later this week, we welcome back M. Night Shyamalan for his new film Trap so be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend wherever you get your podcasts.

