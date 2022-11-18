Reel Of Harrison Ford Reacting To Mark Hamill’s Star Wars Impression Of Him Goes Viral And It’s A Great Throwback

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers have grown up with the galaxy far, far away, resulting in a massive sum of fans. While the universe includes shows, theme parks , and spinoffs, for many it all comes back to George Lucas’ original trilogy. A reel of Harrison Ford reacting to Mark Hamill’s Star Wars impression of him recently went viral, and it’s a great throwback.

The original Star Wars movies were led by the trio of Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill, who got to know each other quite well while bringing the space opera to life. The latter celeb is an accomplished voice actor, so it should be no surprise that he’s got a killer impression of Ford up his sleeve. The clip recently circulated on Instagram , followed by the Han Solo actor’s response. Check it out below,

I mean, how spot on is that? It’s for Mark Hamill’s vocal talents that he’s many people’s favorite Joker of all time, and his impression of Harrison Ford is both accurate and totally delightful. And it’s made all the more enjoyable by seeing the Indiana Jones actor’s reaction of approval upon seeing the impression. While these two actors didn’t get to share any scenes in The Force Awakens, it’s clear that the Star Wars love is real.

The throwback clips featured in this compilation come from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host has interviewed both Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. And when having the latter actor on the show, he showed his co-star doing a killer impression of him. And considering Hamill’s acclaimed career as a voice actor, smart money says this isn’t the only impression he can do of a Star Wars co-star.

This type of content is why Mark Hamill continues to be such a fan favorite figure for Star Wars fans out there. On top of reprising his role in The Mandalorian and the sequel trilogy, he also continues to be one of the franchise’s biggest cheerleaders . And Hamill maintains excitement through fan interactions online, which include touching throwbacks to his time in the galaxy far, far away.

It should be interesting to see where Mark Hamill pops up in the Star Wars franchise next. He’s kept fans on their toes over the years, with surprising voice roles and cameos as characters other than Luke Skywalker. Then there’s his mind-blowing appearance on the season finale of The Mandalorian, which was brought to life through digital de-aging.