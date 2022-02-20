Would Ryan Reynolds Join The Star Wars Franchise? Here’s What He Says

The Star Wars franchise is expanding in some interesting directions and pulling in some major talent in the process. In just the past few years, George Lucas’ massive universe has brought in the likes of Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant. More major stars will surely follow, but could that group include Ryan Reynolds? Well, the actor was recently asked about potentially joining the galaxy far, far away and provided an honest answer.

Getting cast in a Star Wars production would be a dream come true for a number of actors. Eternals star Angelina Jolie is among those who’s openly expressed interest in joining the franchise. The same is true for Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan, who also knows that he happens to look like Luke Skywalker. Ryan Reynolds clearly has a love for science fiction, given his latest cinematic thrill ride, The Adam Project. With that in mind, his recent comments on joining Disney’s space IP may be surprising to some:

That would be a real hard thing to say no to, but honestly — I’m not making this up — it’s not something I’ve ever thought of.

When you really think about it, the sentiments the Free Guy star shared with Variety are understandable. He’s got his hands full with so many other projects that the thought of joining the Jedi and Sith-dominated universe just never crossed his mind. There’s also the fact that he’s also been striving to deliver a number of original features.

Ryan Reynolds’ work over the past few years is a testament to that goal. The Canadian actor has starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its sequel. The experiences seem to have been memorable for Reynolds, as he got to take part in a career first for co-star Morgan Freeman . (And get slapped in a not-so-great place by Hayek). Red Notice is another of his fresh franchises, and teaming with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot paid off in spades, given the film's success on Netflix.

Even if he were to join Star Wars at this point, it would probably be a little while before he’d actually make his on-screen debut. Though he has a new movie coming, the star is taking a break from acting . The 45-year-old previously explained that he’ll still be developing things, yet he has no plans to shoot anything for a while. He previously shed light on his decision , citing his desire to spend some personal time with wife Blake Lively and their children.

Whether or not Ryan Reynolds will actually sign up for a Star Wars project is unclear, but it’s certainly not impossible. I personally think it’d be great if he could land a role in Taika Waititi’s film, which is currently being prepped . But whatever the case, it’d be cool to see Reynolds wield a blaster or a lightsaber at some point in the future.