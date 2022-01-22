11 Spectacular Shows Appearing On Netflix In February 2022

Netflix is never one to disappoint with originals, and this February is an exceptionally strong month for the streaming service. Sure, another month passed with no Stranger Things , but on the plus side, there’s a ton of shows coming this month that could absolutely take its place in pop culture someday.

In addition to some new shows, there’s also the return of some beloved favorites. We also have the arrival of what I think could be the documentary of the year, but we’ll get more into that below. Let’s dive in and see what spectacular shows are headed to Netflix in February 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Murderville - February 3

Will Arnett stars as Senior Detective Terry Seattle in a mystery-comedy that’s unlike anything currently on television in the United States. Terry Seattle is on the case to solve a murder with his celebrity guest sidekick, but the catch is that the celebrity guest has absolutely no idea what’s in the script. Therefore, it’s on the celebrity guest not only to improv their way through the episode but also pinpoint who the killer by the end of it. Guest stars include Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone. I can’t wait to binge this entire series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) - February 4

Sweet Magnolias is back for another season of adventures, and there’s a lot to talk about. The Magnolias navigate new relationships, the past, and town politics. There’s a tease that the sweet will mix with the sour, which can occasionally make great things like Sour Patch Kids. In most other cases, though, it can create bad situations, so I think Netflix fans can expect more of that this coming season.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Catching Killers (Season 2) - February 9

True Crime mystery documentaries are fun and all, but sometimes they only end in mystery and open-ended questions. Catching Killers Season 1 detailed the cases and captures of some of the worst known murderers and just about every detail one can get from a closed case. You’re going to get answers in this series, and perhaps more than what you bargained for.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Disenchantment (Part 4) - February 9

It’s been a little over a year since the last batch of Disenchantment episodes, so fans can be pretty excited to jump back into Matt Groening’s series. The next episodes will find Bean, Elfo, and Luci separated once again but hoping to find each other for the sake of the kingdom. The stakes are pretty high here, and I’m not so sure Bean can escape her evil mother’s grasp any more than Luci will escape Heaven. Elfo, I believe, will figure some things out about his past with the Ogres, but we won’t know for sure until these next episodes arrive.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Inventing Anna - February 11

Ever got the idea to pretend you’re the heiress of a foreign country and defraud the wealthy? I might suggest watching this series first, in which Anna Chlumsky and Julia Garner help tell the true story of Anna Sorokin and how she did just that. I love Garner in Ozark , and I’ve been a fan of Chlumsky’s as far back as her days in My Girl. I’m also a big fan of unbelievable but true stories, so I have a feeling this is going to be a big hit for me when it releases.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Season 2) - February 11

Love Is Blind captivated audiences in Season 1 , and it’s back to link up couples and make meaningful matches with people who never saw each other face to face. Episodes will air weekly so viewers will be able to discuss the drama with other fans, which is always something I appreciate with The Circle. Season 2 looks like it’ll be full of fun, and there’s even a televised wedding in the works. Be sure to catch one of streaming’s wildest reality shows with some massive stakes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy - February 16

Kanye West is one of the most prolific stars in hip-hop, and he’s achieved that through many radically different phases in his life. The Kanye of the past is not the Kanye of now, and perhaps Netflix fans will see that in this three-part documentary that chronicles the past twenty years of his life. That’s right, we’re talking his humble producer beginnings, to a rise to superstardom, a beef with Taylor Swift, and just so much more along the way. I’m very excited to see this documentary and wonder what exactly we’ll learn about where Kanye is now with his life .

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! - February 18

The Cuphead franchise started as a video game with an aesthetic inspired by the old-school Fleischer Studios cartoons, and now it’s gone full circle into its own cartoon series. I’m not complaining in the slightest, and I’m excited to see this art style revived in a modern era. I’m also wondering if the show may stir up a bit of controversy given its inviting art style for children but the inclusion of characters like the Devil. I guess we’ll find out!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Space Force (Season 2) - February 18

Space Force is back for another season, and ironically, trying to justify its existence. General Naird and the crew have four months to justify their existence as an administration. That’s about as great a premise as any, especially as we watch the actual Space Force navigate its way in the military community and establish itself. I love Steve Carell, so I’ll be watching!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cat Burglar - February 22

The Black Mirror team captivated Netflix subscribers in 2018 with Bandersnatch , and now the creative team is back with Cat Burglar. This series is one-part “classic cartoon craziness” and the other part is an interactive quiz. That’s literally all the information listed about the series, which makes me all the more curious as to what this could be. I’m excited about it in any case, just because I know what wild premises the Black Mirror team comes up with.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla - February 25

The long-awaited sequel to History's Vikings is here, only this time it’s on Netflix. Vikings: Valhalla takes place a century after the original series and gives an opportunity for new heroes to rise. It also may give those unfamiliar with the original series a chance to dive in and get in on the fun with all the existing Vikings fans waiting for this show.