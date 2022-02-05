The Best Romantic Comedies To Watch On HBO Max Right Now

You want to know what one of the best combinations of genres is? Romance and comedy - and thanks to the power of streaming, HBO Max has plenty of those types of movies. If you’re looking for the best romantic comedy movies that are currently streaming on the platform, take a look at some of these great picks.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

This great romantic comedy is one to make you smile. Crazy Rich Asians, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, follows a couple that travels to Singapore, only for the girlfriend to find out that her fiancé's side of the family is insanely rich. Now, she has to find a way to fit in and impress his family.

I could say a lot about this movie, but I think everyone should watch it at least once without spoilers. The Crazy Rich Asians cast is great, and there’s a lot of cool behind the scenes stuff too you should know once you watch it. Such a heartwarming film.

Stream Crazy Rich Asians on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love stars an ensemble cast of talent including Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Steve Carell and more, telling the story of a man who separates from his wife and seeks help picking up girls at the bar. So, he turns to a younger guy - who ends up becoming a lot more involved in his life than he ever thought.

I’ll always have a special place in my heart for this movie. The Crazy, Stupid, Love cast is fantastic, and the story is so hilariously romantic that you can’t help but love this movie.

Stream Crazy, Stupid, Love on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

13 Going On 30 (2004)

Starring Jennifer Garner, 13 Going On 30 tells the story of a young girl wishing to be thirty instead of her thirteen-year-old self. And she gets exactly that wish and a whole lot more, turning her life upside down.

To be honest, this movie still holds up today . It has a cute romance, great stars, and so much more - with a little sprinkle of fantasy. This is one everyone should watch just for the fun of it.

Stream 13 Going On 30 on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Ready for a zombie romance? Warm Bodies, starring Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer, is a great enemies to lovers movie about a zombie and a human falling in love. Yes, you read that right, but there’s more to the story than just that.

Look, I know that sounds like a silly premise but I promise the movie is a lot of fun, and Nicholas Hoult rocks his role . I swear it’s such a great movie.

Stream Warm Bodies on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

In this classic rom-com, Bridget Jones's Diary, starring Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, follows the titular character as she starts a diary to keep track of her New Year's goals, chronicling the adventures and struggles of romance, friendships and her professional life.

This is a classic movie that anyone who is a fan of rom-coms should watch. You have to love the chemistry between the cast members, and Renee Zellweger’s performance is always a stellar treat to watch.

Stream Bridget Jones’s Diary on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Say Anything (1989)

You know that famous boombox scene - This movie is where it’s from! Say Anything stars John Cusack and Ione Skye, and is a classic '80s film that tells a tale as old as time - two people who are trying to do anything to stay together despite everything in the world keeping them apart.

Do I have to go into detail about why this movie is great? It’s a classic for a reason - you should definitely watch it, and sing along to every note of the boombox scene.

Stream Say Anything on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Want to talk about a classic rom-com, check out You’ve Got Mail. This movie is another good enemies to lovers classic of two rival business associates who end up connecting over the littlest thing - through instant messaging.

It’s certainly one of the best Meg Ryan movies , but Tom Hanks is awesome in this as well. Give it a watch if you haven’t seen it yet.

Stream You’ve Got Mail on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Chance encounters are rare, which is what makes When Harry Met Sally so great following several moments in their lives that define their relationship.

I mean, we all know that one diner scene from the movie, but I promise the rest of the film is awesome as well and so funny, especially starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. Thank God it didn’t have a depressing ending.

Stream When Harry Met Sally on HBO Max.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

In this classic Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer is about a man (Adam Sandler) who works as a wedding singer, but his life changes when he ends up falling for a nice woman (Drew Barrymore) who is getting married to the wrong guy. Now, he must find a way to show his love.

Who isn’t a fan of seeing Sandler and Drew Barrymore unite on a movie screen together? These two are pure movie magic and you can’t convince me otherwise. You just have to love them.

Stream The Wedding Singer on HBO Max.

(Image credit: IFC Films)

My Big, Fat, Greek Wedding (2002)

Next up, we have My Big, Fat, Greek Wedding. Starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, this movie follows a young Greek woman who falls in love with a man. The only issue is that he’s not Greek, which causes plenty of issues for her and her messy, crazy family.

It’s certainly a memorable title, and once you watch the movie, you can see why it would be called that, as it’s hilarious. What makes it even more special is that Nia Vardalos actually wrote it based on her own experiences, so you know it’s extra awesome and funny.

Stream My Big, Fat, Greek Wedding on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

If you want to watch one of Steve Carell’s best movies , check out The 40-Year-Old Virgin. This hilarious romantic comedy follows a 40-year-old man who has never had any type of intercourse. But soon, his world begins to change when he meets a single woman that he knows will want to do the deed quite soon. It was time to learn how to not be a virgin.

I mean, you can’t get over the hysterical Kelly Clarkson scene, but the rest of the movie is sweet, heartwarming, and so funny that it’s almost hard to put into words. Just go and watch it yourself.

Stream The 40-Year-Old Virgin on HBO Max.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wedding Crashers is a hysterical comedy following two men who blatantly crash weddings to pick up women. But one of these crashes ends up taking a turn, and their whole scheme starts to become undone.

Both Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are complete gems in this movie and deserve all the praise in the world. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes facts about the movie so be sure to check those out once you watch them.

Stream Wedding Crashers on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Easy A (2010)

Easy A is a fantastic romantic comedy starring Emma Stone about a young woman in high school who ends up using rumors about her "sexual nature" to her advantage - until everything inevitably begins to backfire.

This movie was ironically one of the first romantic comedies I ever saw, and what a romantic comedy to start out on. Emma Stone is fantastic in it as always, but the rest of the cast kills it as well. Definitely one of the best movies to stream on HBO Max right now.

Stream Easy A on HBO Max.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

27 Dresses (2008)

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride, am I right? Or in this case, it’s twenty-seven times as the bridesmaid and never the bride. Damn. But in 27 Dresses, when our leading lady meets someone new, that just might change for her, even when everything feels like it’s falling apart.

I won’t say anything more for this film other than it’s one of James Marsden’s best movies and him and Katherine Heigl should have been in more movies together as their chemistry is killer.

Stream 27 Dresses on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Ever wondered what it would be like if you were in a courtroom after you died? That’s what Defending Your Life takes a look at, telling the story of a man who is on trial in the afterlife to determine if he's earned the opportunity to go onward to whatever lies ahead in the afterlife, or return to earth to try again.

A creation by Albert Brooks and starring Meryl Streep as his on-screen love interest, Defending Your Life is a definite must-watch for fans of rom-coms who also like a hint of fantasy.

Stream Defending Your Life on HBO Max.

(Image credit: MGM/UA Communications Co.)

Moonstruck (1987)

Another classic romantic comedy from the eighties, Moonstruck, starring Cher and Nicolas Cage, tells the story of a young, widowed woman who ends up falling in love - but with the wrong guy, as it's her fiancé's brother. Plenty of comedy ensues.

Moonstruck was a very successful film for both Cage and Cher. The movie ended up pulling in three Academy Award wins, including one for Cher for Best Actress, so you know it's certainly worth the time to watch. The two leads pull off Moonstruck immensely well and create a fantastic film that fans of rom-coms should watch at least once.

Stream Moonstruck on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Last but not least, we have Punch-Drunk Love. This Adam Sandler-led film, which also stars Emily Watson, follows a young man, all alone in the world, encountering love that ends up changing the course of the rest of his life.

When you think of Adam Sandler, you often think of him as a comedic actor, and while that is what he’s good at, he’s also amazingly good in more serious roles like this. While it’s still classified as a romantic comedy, I personally love Sandler’s performance in Punch-Drunk Love and think it’s one of his best movies so far. And I believe after watching this movie, you’ll think so too.

Stream Punch-Drunk Love on HBO Max.

With so many films on this list, it may be hard to pick just one. But at least now you know you have options, and some mighty great ones to boot. Happy binging!