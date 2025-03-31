Ahead Of Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial, Legal Analyst Weighs In On One ‘Bad’ Move The Rapper’s Legal Team Should Avoid

The trial is just around the corner.

Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs speaks at the REVOLT Music Conference
Sean “P. Diddy” Combs' trial is approaching, and the 55-year-old rapper is currently facing multiple federal charges. All the while, his legal team – which has been speaking on his behalf – seems to be preparing itself for what’s to come. Various officials with knowledge of the justice system have been weighing in on Combs’s situation. Now, one particular expert is sharing some thoughts on what Diddy’s team should think about when navigating this matter.

In September 2024, Diddy was taken into custody, with his arrest coming months after his California and Florida-based homes were raided. When it comes to federal charges, Diddy is facing sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and arson among other charges. The “Bad Boy for Life” performer has since denied the allegations, and his legal team has been adamant about their intention to clear his name. However, at least one person would argue that there’s a specific course of action that should be discussed.

David Gelman is a federal defense attorney and former prosecutor, who’s been participating in the Trial of Diddy podcast from DailyMail.com. Sharing his take on how Sean Combs’ lawyers should proceed ahead of the trial, Gelman shared his belief that the team should think about negotiating some kind of plea deal. Such a move, in Gelman’s eyes, could be in the Sean John founder’s best interest:

If I'm his attorneys, I'm definitely trying to at least get the best plea deal possible to present to Diddy because look, at the end of the day, it's going to be Diddy's decision. The attorneys, they're going to go home at the end of the night. For Diddy, it's 50-50. Is he going to go home or is he going to stay in prison?

A plea deal could, theoretically, benefit Diddy. Should he opt to go that route, his lawyers could possibly negotiate an agreement that could result in him receiving a lightened sentence. Considering that, David Gelman thinks it would be “bad” if the star’s attorneys haven’t or don’t even discuss the matter with their client:

I don't know if he's ordered them to negotiate that or not, but I think it would be bad on the attorney if they didn't at least try to negotiate to get something. Now, what would it look like? You know, again, I can't answer that ... for the simple reason that it seems like the government, on its face, is really going after Diddy.

At the center of Sean Combs’ legal woes are his much-discussed Freak Offs. Based on what’s been reported, for those parties, women were weighed, before being hired or coerced to perform sex acts for guests. It’s also been alleged that said acts were recorded. Much has also been said about Diddy’s Wild King Nights, which apparently involved drugs and sex toys. Baby oil was also said to be present and, notably, 1,000 bottles of lubricant were also found when the feds raided Combs’ houses.

P. Diddy is now at the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center (which also houses Luigi Mangione). The music industry veteran is set to stay in prison ahead of his trial and, simultaneously, he’s facing a laundry list of lawsuits pertaining to alleged sexual assault, sex-trafficking, violence and more. (Though he just saw a legal victory, as some charges in one suit were dismissed.) What happens when the trial begins on May 5 is anyone’s guess, and we can only speculate as to whether Diddy’s team might consider a deal.

