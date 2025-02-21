Adam Brody's Real Life Wife (And Soon-To-Be Co-Star) Leighton Meester Shared Her Thoughts On Him Playing The Viral Hot Rabbi In Nobody Wants This, And Her Take Is A+

Adam Brody was already popular among fans when he played the charming yet somewhat nerdy Seth Cohen in the cast of The O.C . Then the Brodyssance came full circle for millennials when the former teen idol was cast as hot Rabbi Noah Roklov in Nobody Wants This streaming with a Netflix subscription). With so many fans swooning for Brody’s Hot Rabbi character, his real-life leading lady (and soon-to-be co-star in season two’s 2025 TV release ) Leighton Meester delivers her A+ take on her husband’s award-winning role.

The Netflix Original series Nobody Wants This is earning praise for its relatable themes of religious differences in relationships and all of the love Adam Brody is getting as the viral Hot Rabbi . Fans are swooning for Rabbi Roklov’s charm, being serious boyfriend material, and that sexy beard of his. Another lady sharing a lot of love for the viral Hot Rabbi is none other than Brody’s real-life wife (and future season-two co-star) Leighton Meester who shared on an E! News TikTok her A+ take on the popular Nobody Wants This character:

I buy it. I'm into it. I mean, I feel like everyone's on board because it's him. I mean that's at least my take. I just think that he is able to embody that because he's genuinely, he's hot, OK? I said it. But also just that he is truly a wonderful person who was able to bring so much humor and humanity to that role and really, I don't know, just make that character -- bring a bit of himself to it.

Doesn’t that make your heart melt hearing her say those sweet words? I’m sure Leighton Meester feels lucky to come home to the actor TV fans are getting dreamy over. The Gossip Girl star and Adam Brody are the ultimate couple's goals. They first met on the set of their 2010 romantic dramedy The Oranges and got married in a private ceremony in 2014.

The love between the duo was burning at this year's Critic’s Choice Awards when the StartUp actor/producer won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Nobody Wants This. The two shared a terribly romantic moment following his win that involved a heartwarming speech dedicated to his wife and a long smooch and hug right after. They really are lucky to have each other.

Not only do Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have an endearing life at home with their two kids, but they collaborate on many projects together. Other than The Oranges, the real-life married couple have paired up in movies like Life Partners and River Wild as well as Brody’s guest appearance on his wife’s shows like Single Parents and Good Cop/Bad Cop.

Now that Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a second season , it was confirmed it’ll be Leighton Meester’s turn to guest-star on her husband’s rom-com series. She’ll be playing the role of Abby who was Joanne’s middle school nemesis who grew up to be an “Instagram mommy influencer.” With Joanne having her own podcast with her sister, it looks like the competition will be heating up between the two. Considering the duo will be such rivals, I wonder if Abby will also get in the way of Joanne’s romance with Rabbi Roklov. I guess we’ll find out when the rom-com series comes back this year.

It’s always nice to see a real-life married couple make appearances in each other’s projects for the fun of working together and their shared passion for storytelling. When Adam Brody guest-starred in an episode of her CW comedy series Good Cop/Bad Cop, she spoke to TVLine about what she enjoys about acting with her hubby:

Well, he’s my favorite actor, and he’s my favorite person. So the two of those things just make for a wonderful day at work. I get to be with my best friend, who I love and look up to. I always forget that I’m watching him when I am, and whenever I work with him, it feels very secondhand, and there’s so much love and trust. So I’m just grateful every time I get to be on set with him.

How wonderful it must be to work with your “favorite person.” It certainly must make The Roommate actress happy to find more opportunities to spend time with her husband outside of their everyday lives.

With Leighton Meester being able to “buy” into her husband playing the role of the viral Hot Rabbi, it’s clear she’s just as much a fan of Adam Brody’s performance as everyone else is. How fortunate the Country Strong actress must feel to get to work with the objection of a lot of TV fans’ affections for Nobody Wants This’ second season. Until the series returns this year, you can watch season one on Netflix.