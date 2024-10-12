Nobody Wants This Is Getting So Much Hype, And We Need To Take A Second To Appreciate All The Hilarious Love Adam Brody Is Getting

Nobody Wants This was made for those of us who grew up crushing on Kristen Bell’s titular Veronica Mars and Adam Brody’s O.C. character Seth Cohen. Since its premiere on Netflix’s 2024 schedule , the rom-com led by the actors who made names for themselves on the aforementioned early 2000s YA dramas has taken the world by storm, and folks can’t get enough of their characters, Joanne and Noah. Now, the people of the internet are hilariously showing their love for the leads, and specifically The O.C. star, and we need to talk about it.

In the weeks between its premiere and Nobody Wants This getting renewed for Season 2, the hype for Adam Brody has only grown. People love his character Noah because he’s charismatic yet awkward as well as deeply caring and funny. The way he cares for Joanne is incredibly endearing, and something I think we all want in a dream partner. So, yeah, @rosscheIs was right when they posted an iconic scene from the show with the statement that Noah should be inducted into “the romcom boyfriend hall of fame:”

we must immediately induct rabbi noah roklov into the romcom boyfriend hall of fame for this scene alone #NobodyWantsThis pic.twitter.com/zSQ1S6MlgESeptember 29, 2024

Many were also quick to note that they’ve been here since the Gilmore Girls Dave Rygalski days , and they still adore Adam Brody so very much. And girl, me too:

Never forget that Dave Rogowski walked so that Seth Cohen could jog and Noah Roklov could run (we must protect Adam Brody at all costs and thank him on behalf of all true yearners) #NobodyWantsThis pic.twitter.com/XTf6l5c6CFSeptember 29, 2024

As was expected, tons of Nobody Wants This fans were also very into The O.C. back in the day. So, seeing Brody back as a romantic lead is something worth swooning over. To that point, @emilybern had a hilarious response to the actor sending all the Seth Cohen lovers back into a romantic haze with this new Netflix rom-com:

Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts. It’s like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat pic.twitter.com/JwyAmM58ipSeptember 29, 2024

Along with this, one fan made sure to note that while we all love Brody in The O.C. there’s something about him in Nobody Wants This that proves he has aged like fine wine:

this is what aging like fine wine really looks like https://t.co/dDofDJcZBcSeptember 29, 2024

Basically, Joanne and Noah might not be anywhere near marriage, but fans are ready to spend the rest of their lives with people like the rabbi. To put that statement into perspective, @MideiumSizeMeech posted this viral tweet which explained that if someone looked at them like Brody’s character looked at Bell’s they’d be getting a ring ASAP:

You look at me like this and we getting married, idc pic.twitter.com/DRqh30bnEdSeptember 29, 2024

If someone looked at me the way Noah looks at Joanne, said things like it would break their heart to break mine, and kissed me like he kissed her for the first time, yeah, I’d be trying to stay in that relationship forever. On the show, it seems like Brody and Bell’s characters are trying to do that too.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nobody Wants This ended with Noah and Joanne kissing after she tried to break up with him so he wouldn’t have to choose between her and becoming head rabbi. While they are obviously at a seemingly impossible impasse – hence the show’s title – they clearly want to be with each other and they’re going to try and figure this challenge out.