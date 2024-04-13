Adam Levine Saw That Video Of Mick Jagger Allegedly Dancing To 'Moves Like Jagger,' And He Has Thoughts

Adam Levine may have wowed fans by being a winning judge on The Voice , but you can’t forget about his chart-topping pop band Maroon 5 and their many hit songs. For example, over a decade after its release, many still can’t stop listening to “Moves Like Jagger,” and apparently that includes Mick Jagger. It turns out, the Maroon 5 lead singer knows that the Rolling Stones frontman still has the moves, because he saw him in a video allegedly dancing to the bop, and now Levine has something to say about it.

Imagine writing a song referencing a world-famous rock star, and finding out said singer is a fan of the track. Well, that’s what happened with Adam Levine when Mick Jagger was caught in a video allegedly dancing to “Moves Like Jagger.” Adam Levine spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the “really surreal” moment he had watching that video, saying:

It’s just one of those things you’re like, ‘Oh my, like how is this possible? What is happening?' It’s bizarre.

I can totally understand that! Levine and Fallon then watched the entertaining video, and the former Voice coach quipped:

I’ve never wanted to be the bar band covering it more in my life than that moment...So awesome. Like the coolest thing.

I can only imagine how cool that would be. I always wonder when I hear a reference to celebrities in songs if they’ve actually heard them -- like Fall Out Boy’s “Uma Thurman” or Drake’s “Madonna.” The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger not only has some classy songs heard in movies like Goodfellas , but he’s got truly the moves to match them. At 80 years old, the English singer constantly proves that he's still got what it takes to keep moving to the groove. The evidence speaks for itself in an Instagram video of the SNL celebrity cameo singer at a bar or restaurant apparently dancing to Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.”

Look at the Hall of Famer waving himself in front of the camera! Imagine if Mick Jagger went up there to join them. While it may have been the cover band Splash performing their version of the 2011 single, the “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” singer is clearly still feeling the music.

The “Stereo Hearts” singer made sure to mention some interesting facts about “Moves Like Jagger” during the interview too. The electropop song was originally written for a woman since the hook said “he’s got the moves like Jagger.” However, Adam Levine decided to take a whack at it and show everyone he’s got the moves too.

After the Maroon 5 single was released, it stayed number one on the Billboard Top 100 for four weeks. You got to hear Levine sing "Moves Like Jagger" again on his first Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and it was featured on a Season 3 episode of Glee in a mashup with Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” It’s no wonder that “Moves Like Jagger” is so popular as it can inspire anyone listening to get up and dance.

Not only has Adam Levine proven he’s got “the moves like Jagger,” but so does Mick Jagger. He allegedly brought his moves to the Maroon 5 song in a video the pop band’s frontman was impressed by. If at 80 years old Jagger can move to the beat, we can give it a go too.