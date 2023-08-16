After Getting Canceled, Warrior Nun Is Coming Back In A Big Way. Of Course, The Fans Who Lobbied To Save It Have Thoughts

Warrior Nun – the fantasy drama that ran for two seasons on Netflix – stirred up a considerable amount of attention when it was canceled in late 2022. Even before that decision officially came down, fans started rallying around the series . An all-out movement to save the program eventually began, with the show’s creative team even taking notice of viewers’ efforts. They were ultimately delighted this past June when showrunner Simon Barry confirmed the franchise was saved. The EP didn’t share specifics on the revival at the time and later teased when fans might get more details . Now, it’s been confirmed that it’ll return in the form of a film trilogy and, of course, those who lobbied for a revival have thoughts.

Series executive producer Dean English confirmed the major news in a YouTube video that was shared to the “Warrior Nun Saved” website . While he couldn’t make further announcements due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, English promised that the franchise is set to expand in new ways moving forward. Those who’ve been following the campaign to save the show probably won’t be surprised to learn that the fans are here for this. One user took to X (which was formerly Twitter) to excitedly express their disbelief:

im sorry, i blacked out, does this really say THREE movies #warriornun pic.twitter.com/r1m6fmfst3August 16, 2023 See more

For those who’ve loved the show since its debut in 2020, this seems to be the realization of a dream. New episodes may have been satisfactory enough for a number of devotees, but the notion of three feature-length films is massive. That gives the writers, producers and actors a considerable amount of storytelling real estate. On that note, it would seem that at least one fan is already eager to see a certain romantic subplot expanded upon:

WE ARE GOING TO SEE THEM ON THE BIG SCREEN!!! AVATRICE !!! AND GET THREE MOVIES!!! WERE GOING TO GET INTERVIEWS AND PROMO FILM PREMIERES AND DVD RELEASES WITH A WARRIOR NUN UNIVERSE?! OH MY GOD #WarriorNunSaved pic.twitter.com/nKIr4vtdIbAugust 16, 2023 See more

Based on Antarctic Press’ Warrior Nun Areala character, the show centers on Ava SIlva, a quadriplegic orphan who’s resurrected due to the power of an ancient artifact. She eventually discovers that she’s gained supernatural abilities and opts to use them as a member of an ancient society tasked with fighting malevolent forces on Earth. The production was originally set to be a film before it was sent to TV, so this recent announcement represents something of a full-circle moment. All in all, fans just seem downright excited by the news:

THREE MOVIES ABOUT THEM 😭THREE!! IDC HOW LONG WE'D WAIT#WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/8pIbxXetZmAugust 16, 2023 See more

The #SaveWarriorNun movement gained a considerable amount of traction as it progressed. One could argue that it gained a particular amount of steam after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos made a controversial statement about the streamer having “never canceled a successful show.” There was uncertainty as admirers of the franchise sought to help get it revived, but one X user says they didn’t doubt it would return :

🙂I always knew that #WarriorNun would come back to the screens 🥰it's thanks to you #HaloBearers❤️With all my heart I wish you the same success in your life, always be happy🫶

Despite this major news, there are still massive variables that need to be considered, specifically due to the previously mentioned strikes. Will the entire cast ultimately return? Will a new group of writers be assembled? Fans seem to be particularly eager to know about the stars’ potential involvement. Though nothing has been confirmed just yet, that didn’t stop one devotee from sending love to the actors :

I know the cast won’t be saying anything until the strike is over. I just want to congratulate them and hoping to have them all back and rejoicing with us soon. #WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun THREE MOVIES

There may still be questions that need to be answered in regard to the fantasy property’s future, but you can’t help but get the feeling that in the interim, loyalists will remain hyped. The following X user dropped a similar sentiment that probably sums up fans’ feelings appropriately:

FUCK YEAH!!!#WarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved pic.twitter.com/NGa8SKhsqbAugust 16, 2023 See more

It would appear that we can now officially delegate #SaveWarriorNun as one of those rare fan-driven campaigns that managed to reach the light at the end of the tunnel. And in the aftermath, lovers of other since-canceled shows are shooting for revivals . (As we speak, many are trying to get more episodes of Netflix’s Lockwood & Co.) With their efforts successful, WN fans will just have to wait for further updates on the movie trilogy.