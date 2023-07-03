Warrior Nun Creator Cryptically Reveals When Fans Will Learn More About Return After Netflix Cancellation

The first six months of 2023 were wildly busy ones for fans of the fantastical drama Warrior Nun , which was the victim of an arguably unfair cancellation from Netflix back in December 2022. Of course, said fanbase was already prepared to face such a disappointment, given the streaming service’s penchant for axing genre fare, and immediately went to work on a widespread save-this-show campaign . Those efforts eventually proved successful, with creator Simon Barry sharing the glorious news that Warrior Nun would live on in some form. And now it looks like he’s letting audiences know when the next big piece of info is coming, albeit in quite the cloaked and mysterious manner.

On June 28, Simon Barry sent fans to the heavens when dropping the news that Warrior Nun will be returning in a most epic fashion , though beyond the general notion of an eventual comeback, that reveal was fairly free from any details such as whether its new home is another streaming service, or which cast members will be confirmed to return. It’s understandable if many of those factors haven’t been completely figured out yet, which all possibly plays a part in Barry’s latest Twitter post on the matter, as seen below.

Home | Warrior Nun Saved https://t.co/u9jeRdnchXJuly 2, 2023 See more

The tweet links to the site WarriorNunSaved.com, which currently features a countdown clock below the message "In This Life or the Next." It doesn't take a whole lot of imagination to hypothesize a bunch of great news coming on the other side of that timeline, so fans may want to mark "Tuesday, August 15, 9:00 p.m. ET" on their calendars.

There is also a spot to input one's email address to get future updates about Warrior Nun's status. As if anyone out there would take issue with just sitting down in front of this clock for the next 43 Days, 10 hours and... Okay, yeah, getting email updates is probably easier.

Obviously it's hard to gauge exactly what details might be unveiled in mid-August, and what it'll mean for Warrior Nun's third season, assuming it's indeed a third season we're talking about. It's theoretically possible that the next update will be that Alba Baptista's Ava Silva will bring heaven and hell to one or more feature-length entries instead of an episodic series proper. Hopefully no big recastings, though!

With Warrior Nun set to return in some form somewhere in the near-ish future, part of the fanbase has apparently set its aspirational sights onto the goal of finding new life for another previously canceled series , Netflix’s supernatural mystery Lockwood & Co. Given that project also came from popular source material that has fans all over the world, it’s entirely possible that another studio/service/network could step up and bring Lockwood back for one or more seasons. Let’s not forget Neil Patrick Harris’ comedy Uncoupled being saved by Showtime after its own Netflix cancellation.

While waiting to hear more from the world of Warrior Nun, check out all the streaming shows and movies coming soon to those with Netflix subscriptions, as well as all the other big shows on the way with our 2023 TV premiere schedule.