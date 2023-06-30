After Warrior Nun Got Saved From Cancelation, Fans Are Working Hard To ‘Save’ Another Netflix Show
Can another show be saved?
As one Netflix genre show gets saved, another fan base is taking notes as they try to resurrect their favorite series. Following the news that Warrior Nun had reportedly been renewed for another season, fans of Lockwood & Co., a series that was dropped during the May bloodbath of cancellations, have started a petition to try and “save” another series from the legacy streamer.
How Warrior Nun Was Reportedly Saved
On June 28, Warrior Nun’s showrunner posted a Tweet explaining that the series had been saved, and it would be moving forward. There weren’t a lot of details past that, but fans were stoked that the show they’d worked so hard to resurrect was being brought back. This news came eight months after the Alba Baptista-led series was canceled.
Warrior Nun was for sure one of the most disappointing TV cancellations of 2022, and the fans of the series made sure the world (and Netflix) knew they were livid about this news.
Even before the show was axed, fans of the fantasy-action series were rallying online for it to continue. When it was officially canceled after Season 2, the fans posted online using #SaveWarriorNun to unify their campaign. There was also a petition on change.org which has over 123 thousand signatures. On top of all this, fans raised money to put a billboard up outside of Netflix’s offices.
All this rallying led to the series being saved. Now, Lockwood & Co.’s fans are trying to do something similar.
How Lockwood & Co. Fans Are Trying To Save The Netflix Series
Both on social media and on change.org, fans are coming together to try and save Lockwood & Co. The series was canceled on May 12, about five months after its January premiere on the 2023 TV schedule. In the statement on the "Save Lockwood & Co." petition -- which currently has over 22,000 signatures, with a goal of 25,000 -- it goes into detail about why they’re angry the show got canceled. It says, in part:
Netflix is known for sneakily canceling shows after one season, Archive 81, Cowboy Bebop and Standing Up were all canceled after a single installment in 2022, among other shows. And in the first month of 2023 alone, the streamer canceled 1899 and dropped Uncoupled after its freshman run. This trend has angered viewers, especially when their favorite shows are the ones getting the bad news, and fans of Lockwood & Co. are trying to fight it.
The petition already has lots of signatures, and considering Warrior Nun’s change of fate, it’s always possible that Lockwood & Co. could find a new home or be renewed by Netflix. As we wait for more news about both fantasy series, you can stream the first two seasons of the Alba Baptista-led show and the freshman installment of the series based on Jonathan Stroud’s bestselling book with a Netflix subscription.
