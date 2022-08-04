After Dropping Weight For Marilyn Monroe Dress, Kim Kardashian Is Jazzed About Her New Body Fat Percentage

When Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 JFK b-day dress to the Met Gala earlier this year, it not-so-surprisingly caused quite the stir. On the one hand, there was some debate about whether anyone should be allowed to wear the signature gown at all, affluent reality stars included. Kardashian also made offhand comments at the event about how she had to lose 16 pounds in under three weeks to fit the piece of history, which Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart later slammed as an unhealthy and dangerous message. Three months following the dress mess and weight loss controversy, the Hulu star is now showing off how jazzed she is about her new (and lower) body fat percentage.

While it isn’t exactly clear if this experience stemmed from a paid promotion for the company Bodyspec (and its mobile body composition scan van that showed up at her house), but Kardashian seemingly aimed to make a point to those saying she is “unhealthy." The TV personality shared the live results of the company’s testing on her body, including her BMI, on Instagram stories. And as you can see below, in just over a year, she managed to reduce her percentage in that all-important category from 25% to a jaw-dropping 18.8%.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

The technician is heard telling the SKIMS CEO in the clip that 18.8% is reserved for athletes – hence her celebratory caption at the bottom. She emphasized in a follow-up clip, too, that she “did not lose any muscle mass in the last year” as a result of the weight loss. Meaning, she seemingly lost the overall weight in a pefectly healthy fashion – and not by extreme means, which is as much as what Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer claimed after the Marilyn Monroe dress snafu.

Kim Kardashian didn’t just stop there, either. She also had her bone density measured as well. And the star had a huge reaction to being told she was in the upper 93 to 97 percentile for strong bones – or so she thought. Check out a snap of the post here:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

I hate to get all “well, actually” on a bonafide billionaire, but actually, it looks like she was misinformed on the correct percentile. The tech says in the clip that they focus on the “Z-score,” which for Kim Kardashian was a 1.3. The corresponding table shows that a 1.3 fits somewhere in the wider 69-to-93 percentile range. Which, technically, is still very respectable, don’t get me wrong. We’re just being thorough here…

Yet, whether Kim Kardashian truly has a professional athlete’s body (or just good doctors) still remains questionable. Only a few hours before the body scan van showed up, the mother of four had been documenting her stomach-tightening “Morpheus laser” treatment on her stories. So, there’s that.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Way before she was claiming an athlete’s body, though, the 41-year-old had fancied herself as following a plan akin to an actress’ protocol. After she was criticized for the weight loss remarks, Kardashian defended her stance, saying that she always approaches the Met Gala like a film role. We know performers like Christian Bale are notorious for huge weight transformations on-screen, and even Ana de Armas looks totally unrecognizable as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming NC-17 biopic Blonde. In the case of Kardashian, though, it more comes down to if her public persona is a part in and of itself that she’s playing.

Her ex Ray J alleged that she and Kanye West were basically play-acting at non-truths over on their new reality series, The Kardashians. (He was mostly talking about that reemerged sex tape storyline in Season 1.) We’ll presumably find out more about what is and isn’t real (as the notorious family sees it) when Season 2 returns on September 22 for Hulu subscribers. But in the meantime, move over LeBron James et al, because there's a new competitor for BMI in town...