After Dropping Wolf, Why Kylie Jenner Hasn’t Revealed The Name Of Her Baby Yet
By Jessica Rawden published
Theories have run rampant, but what's the truth?
In 2018, Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster, her first child with Travis Scott. Four years later, the couple had a son together, a baby who was initially named Wolf Webster. Yet, Kylie didn’t stick with Wolf, announcing in March that Wolf would not be her kid’s given name after all. Since then, mum’s been the word on the little tyke’s name. So, why hasn’t Jenner revealed it yet?
Well, reportedly there is a good reason for that. According to an interview that Kylie Jenner did with Extra, the mom of two re-confirmed that Wolf isn’t the little guy’s name any longer but there are clear reasons she’s keeping her lips sealed tight for the time being.
Kylie Jenner initially gave the FYI on Instagram Stories after “seeing the name everywhere,” probably because that was the name on Jenner and Travis Scott’s birth certificate for the little one originally. But after saying “Wolf” was no longer the kids name, first Wolfgang Van Halen had a funny response to the name change. Then, the rampant speculation began.
An alleged Mason Disick account seemingly indicated the baby’s name could be Knight Webster. Online discourse on Instagram posts has speculated Kylie referring to the little one as “coconut” indicates the kid’s name is actually coconut. (Really, y’all?) Fans have also speculated the baby could simply be named Jacques. This one is seemingly the least far-fetched of the rampant theories I’ve seen, as when the original news broke Jacques was reportedly listed as little Wolf’s middle name. In fact, Jacques is also Travis Scott’s real birth name. To note though, this is all clear speculation at this point.
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has been pretty candid about everything but the baby-former-known-as-Wolf’s name. She's addressed rumors she and Travis Scott could be in an open relationship. She also opened up about dealing with postpartum depression, in case anyone thought Jenner’s idyllic-looking social media and billionaire status told the full story. She mentioned in the Extra interview:
As it stands, though, the Kardashians are typically known for their social media presences, and the kids factor prominently in some of that content, so whether or not we get an official name announcement or someone spills the beans, we’ll likely get something coming down the pipeline at some point. We’ll be sure to keep you updated, as this is clearly a topic of interest on the interwebs.
