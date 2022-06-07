After Kanye West Was Seen Watching Top Gun: Maverick With A New Woman, He And Chaney Jones Apparently Broke Up

Kanye West has made headlines over the past few months for a myriad of reasons. He bought a new house, he was engaged in a social media feud with his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson and is still engaged in divorce proceedings with Kardashian. All the while, he’s also maintained an active love life, with the rapper most recently being linked to model Chaney Jones. According to a new report, however, the pair split -- after West was seen taking in a showing of Top Gun: Maverick with another woman.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones (who many have referred to as a Kim Kardashian look-alike) allegedly broke up sometime after taking a trip to Japan. Per TMZ, it’s unclear as to who initiated the breakup. Around this same time, an Instagram user known as mottafied posted a photo on Instagram that showed the rapper at the Top Gun: Maverick showing with the unidentified woman. Take a look:

A post shared by Everette Motta (@mottafied) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Grammy winner reportedly started dating Chaney Jones back in February, and the two quickly caught the public’s attention, mostly due to the young woman’s resemblance to the SKIMS founder. When asked if she saw any resemblance between herself and the reality TV star, Jones simply replied, “No, not really.” You can decide for yourself by checking out her post down below:

A post shared by Chaney Jones (@chaneyjonesssss) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Ahead of the supposed look-alike, Ye was in a relationship with Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox. After “packing up” her old life to be with the musician, Fox clapped back at those who claimed she was only with him so that she could achieve greater fame. The self-proclaimed Kardashian also didn’t get jealous when Kanye attempted to get Kim back. But ultimately, the two broke up after just a few months, with Fox later noting that the relationship wasn’t “sustainable.”

More recently, the rapper has been unable to sustain consistent legal representation amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. Just last week, he lost his fourth attorney, who reportedly stepped down because of an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” This divorce has been a long and winding road for the two stars, to say the least and, even now, it’s unclear as to when things might get resolved.

Right now, fans will likely be on the lookout for information regarding the mystery woman Kanye West has been spotted with. Though if I’m being honest, I’m more interested in finding out what the musician thought of Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel.

Those who want to keep up with Ye’s ex and her famous family (and hear occasional anecdotes about him) can do so by checking out The Kardashians on Hulu every Thursday. Or if you’re more of a film fan, I’d suggest heading to your local theater to check out Top Gun: Maverick.