Why Kanye West’s Fourth Attorney In Kim Kardashian Divorce Case Is Stepping Down

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West over a year ago, but the legal proceedings between the two are still in motion. At this stage, the former couple are reportedly looking to establish a custody agreement regarding their four kids. In the process, West has experienced setbacks, including a few changes within his legal team. He’s now facing yet another shift on that front, as his fourth attorney has formally stepped down. But why are they leaving their post?

Ye’s fourth lawyer in his divorce case was Samantha Spector, who previously represented Nicole Young during her divorce from Dr. Dre. Spector formally filed a motion to be released from her position as the musician’s legal representation this past week. Per court documents obtained by ET , the attorney opted to remove herself from the case because of an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” Further details on the situation were not provided.

Despite this latest move, the “Eazy” rapper isn’t without a lawyer, though. The news outlet reports that he’s already found a new one in the form of Deborah Hong. As a matter of fact, Hong communicated with Samantha Spector when latter served her motion to the entertainer:

Attorney has communicated with Ms. Hong, an attorney-at-law, who has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed to him.

Before Samantha Spector, Kanye West had employed the services of Chris Melcher, who he let go of (allegedly at “the eleventh hour”) this past March. Melcher’s firing came around the same time that Kim Kardashian was declared legally single during a court hearing. West was against Kardashian’s petition to change her status, as he argued that such a move could have “adverse consequences" for their attempts to resolve their legal disputes.

Of course, the drama between the two exes extends beyond the courtroom. The past few months have seen Ye take to social media to criticize his former wife over their daughter North’s TikTok use and claim that he couldn’t see their kids . On top of that, the Grammy winner also engaged in a viral feud with his ex’s new beau, Pete Davidson, even going as far as to parody him in a music video . The rapper reportedly ended his feud with the couple in April and, shortly after, he was said to be seeking help . By early May, reports suggested that he was “working on himself.”

It sounds like he still has plenty to work on in terms of his divorce as well, though. Considering his track record when it comes to lawyers, it’s tough to predict whether Deborah Hong will be with Kanye West for the long haul. Those heavily invested in the case at this point will undoubtedly be watching to see how things pan out.