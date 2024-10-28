After Kristen Bell Smooched Adam Brody On Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, Her Husband Dax Shepard Shared His Funny Reaction

It’s been over a month since Nobody Wants This hit Netflix as part of the 2024 TV schedule, and yet the romcom series is still all anyone can talk about. Even Adam Brody has gotten in on the fun, laughing about all the memes created about his “sexy Rabbi” character. But it’s the “kiss seen around the world” that’s keeping the show alive in many people’s minds — including Kristen Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, who had a funny reaction to watching the scene with his friend.

While appearing at the New Yorker Festival (via People) this past weekend, Shepard was asked about his relationship with his wife and their own working relationship. For those that might not remember, Bell was the first guest on Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast when it launched back in 2018. The two have also appeared in Samsung commercials together, and Bell and her co-star Brody were also guests on the podcast back in September to promote Nobody Wants This.

Shepard joked that while he and his wife have amazing chemistry on screen together, it’s not as good as the chemistry between her and The O.C. alum. He elaborated by recounting what it was like watching the infamous kissing scene with his childhood best friend, saying:

My friend ... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film. And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that.

This isn’t the first time Shepard’s thoughts on the steamy scene between his wife and her co-star have made headlines. A little over a week after the series was released, Bell shared with etalktv that the Armchair Expert host felt the palpable chemistry and was rooting for the two leads to kiss.

While it might seem weird to us “normal” people to have your significant other actively rooting for you to kiss someone else, it’s all part of the acting gig. After all, Bell’s not really the one locking lips with Brody in “The World’s Greatest Kiss.” They’re simply channeling their characters in those intimate moments.

It’s a good thing Shepard is so cool about the whole thing, though, considering Nobody Wants This has already been renewed for a second season by the streaming service. While what we know about Season 2 remains limited, there are a handful of things fans are hoping get addressed in the new season — like how Joanne and Noah are going to make their relationship work now that they’ve fully committed to seeing each other. Hopefully, the season can also address some of the flak it got from audiences regarding the portrayal of the Jewish women characters in the show.

If you haven’t watched the swoon-worthy romantic comedy series yet, now is the perfect time to break out that Netflix subscription and stream the ten-episode first season. And don’t forget to check out Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, which is available on multiple platforms.