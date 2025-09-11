‘I Had No Clue:’ Wednesday’s Enid Actress Broke Down Her Character’s Big Cliffhanger And How She Reacted To It
I had a similar reaction.
Spoilers for Wednesday’s Season 2 finale are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the series with a Netflix subscription.
When Wednesday Season 2 ended on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, I was in shock. So much happened, and there’s a lot to unpack. However, today we’re going to focus on Enid and the state she’s in. Yes, at the end of Season 2, she’s stuck as a werewolf, and Wednesday has set out to find her. So, while I continued to try and comprehend how Enid will come back to us, I had to ask Emma Myers how she reacted to her character’s cliffhanger ending.
After Wednesday Part 2 came out, I chatted with Emma Myers about major moments, like Enid and Agnes' dance and that iconic body swap episode. We also discussed the end of the season and the fact that Enid is stuck as a werewolf. I specifically asked the actress if she knew this would happen in advance, and she said:
First of all, it’s kind of wild that Emma Myers didn’t find out about her character's fate until she read the script for Episode 8. However, since they film Wednesday as it’s being written (like a lot of shows do), I get it. Still, though, for such a massive development, I’m a bit surprised no one gave her a heads up.
Luckily, it was a shocking development that made a lot of sense. Enid transformed to save Wednesday, knowing that she might not be able to turn back into a human. Their friendship is so meaningful, and they care so much for each other that this selfless choice was on par.
Even though it made sense, though, Myers was still in shock about the development. And she told me how she reacted to the news by recalling what she told Jenna Ortega after she read the script:
Well, I sure hope she isn’t a “big CGI wolf for all of Season 3.” However, I would also get it if she’s in that form for a while. Wednesday still has to find her, and while co-showrunner Miles Millar said we “should still be very worried for Enid” at the end of Part 1, I think that’s still very true now.
Will Enid be different when Wednesday finds her? How will being stuck as a wolf and her newfound alpha status impact her? These are questions I need answered ASAP when Wednesday returns for Season 3, and hopefully Emma Myers gets those answers too as she goes into round three of playing her beloved werewolf and Wednesday’s bestie.
