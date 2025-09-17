I Need To Take A Minute To Talk About Why Agnes' Journey With Friendship On Wednesday Season 2 Moved Me So Much

Spoilers for all of Wednesday Season 2 are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the show with a Netflix subscription.

Wednesday and Enid have been bestie goals for all of Wednesday. However, by the time Season 2 came to an end on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, they went from being a duo to a trio, with Evie Templeton’s invisible gal Agnes joining their crew. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing to get to that point, and Agnes’ journey with friendship was certainly rocky, but it was also moving.

(Image credit: Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix)

In Part 1, I Simply Thought Agnes Was Wednesday’s Creepy Stalker

I think part of this story’s brilliance is the way it makes us view Agnes at the start. For a good portion of the show, specifically Part 1, she’s Wednesday’s stalker. She’s portrayed as creepy and clingy, especially through the eyes of Enid, and I wasn’t sure what to make of her.

I couldn’t figure out if Agnes was friend or foe. However, Part 2 quickly revealed that there was so much more to her story, and amplified the fact that Agnes’ tale is one that so many (myself included) have lived when it comes to being a teenager who just wants to fit in and make friends.

(Image credit: Helen Sloan/Netflix)

Part 2 Quickly Revealed How Lonely Agnes Was, And The Struggle She Faced To Find Friends

While Agnes seems fairly unbothered by Enid’s comments about her, things come to a head in Episode 6. While Enid is trapped in Wednesday’s body, Agnes tells her that Enid might be Wednesday’s problem, and it might be time to cut her off. That causes Enid – who looks like Wednesday – to break and call Agnes a “sycophantic loser,” while saying they’re “not friends” and she doesn’t like her.

That leads Templeton's character to a support group made up of body parts that are missing their bodies. Though Agnes has her whole body, she is warmly welcomed, and candidly tells the group:

I thought at Nevermore I would finally be seen. Have real friends. But the truth is, I feel more invisible than ever.

Agnes gets more desperate in the following episode and acts in ways she probably shouldn't. However, of all the people to help her, Enid steps up. In Episode 7, she tells the literally invisible girl:

If you’re tired of being invisible, stop hiding in other people’s personalities. Be your own psycho, Agnes. Trust me, you’ll be good at it.

That leads to them performing the epic Season 2 dance together, and from then on out, we get to see Agnes being truly herself. It’s this struggle and ultimate acceptance from everyone involved in this scenario that hit me so hard, and it’s because I, like many, faced this kind of challenge as a kid, too.

(Image credit: Cr. Sophy Holland/Netflix)

Seeing Enid And Wednesday Embrace Agnes For Who She Is Hit Me Hard

Wednesday’s whole message about outcasts and accepting those for everything they are is always something I’ve loved. However, the way they displayed that message through Agnes’ story really moved me. As a former teenage girl, I remember trying to figure out how to fit in, the temptation to change myself to be like others, and the struggle that comes with making friends.

It’s real, and it’s scary. And ultimately, we all deserve love and acceptance for exactly who we are. So, by the end of Wednesday Season 2, when Wednesday and Enid had fully embraced and welcomed Agnes into their little crew, I couldn’t help but feel emotional.

This storyline reminded me of growing up, making friends and figuring out who I was, and it also depicted the challenges and social pressures to try and conform perfectly. So, yeah, overall, Agnes’ story in Season 2 of Wednesday made me emotional, and I’m so happy it was included.