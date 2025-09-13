How Do You Prepare To Fight Wednesday’s Thing? Owen Painter Told Me How They Planned The Battle Against His Own Hand
What an epic fight!
Spoilers for Wednesday’s Season 2 finale are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the show with a Netflix subscription.
I promptly binged Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 right when it dropped on Netflix’s 2025 schedule. Once it was all over, the scene I kept thinking about was the fight between Isaac Night and Thing. So, when I got the chance to interview the actor behind this season’s big bad, I had to ask him what it was like to fight his own hand.
The ending of Wednesday Season 2 was certainly action-packed with cliffhangers – like Enid’s fate – and twists – like the Ophelia reveal. However, the biggest shock to me was the fact that we got Thing’s origin story. The hand was originally connected to Isaac Night, this season’s villain, and when I asked Owen Painter about learning this information, he said he was made aware of it early on and that it was “top secret.”
He also said he was covertly studying Victor Dorobantu’s performance as Thing, and trying to pick up on his mannerisms to prepare for the fight, explaining:
Along with studying how Dorobantu played the iconic Addams Family hand, Painter said he was also thinking a lot about physical jokes he could do while they filmed the fight between Thing and Isaac. That’s because, while the fight was all about Thing claiming his autonomy over Isaac and defeating him, Painter still had to play both parties involved in the battle while the hand was connected to his character.
So, he tried to prep by writing down all the ideas he could think of to make the fight entertaining:
After Painter wrote down the ideas he had, he told me he worked with the stunt team to plan out how the fight would go. While many sequences involve a person fighting another person, this was obviously unique because he had to fight his own hand, so they had fun playing into the comedy of that, as the actor said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Once he worked with the stunt team, it was time to take their plan to Tim Burton and film the fight.
The Isaac actor told me that while some of their plans made it into the cut, the director also wanted to work with him on it, and the fight evolved as they shot it. They also kept coming back around to it, making it so it took about a week to film the whole sequence, as Painter explained:
He went on to say it was so “fun” and “great,” and I could feel that on screen, too.
Isaac and Thing’s quarrel is quite dramatic; it literally ends with Thing ripping Isaac’s heart out. However, it’s also really funny (I’m thinking about the moment where Thing flips him off and pokes him in the eye), and I love how the show leaned into the absurdity.
Painter’s commitment to playing both the evil Isaac and Thing as the hand worked to regain its own control was quite brilliant, and it made for a final battle that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.
Overall, Wednesday Season 2 is full of memorable and incredible unique set pieces and scenes, including the dance between Enid and Agnes and the body swap episode. And this final battle is certainly part of that list. Owen Painter was brilliant in it, and he absolutely killed what was ultimately a fight with his own hand.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.