Steve Buscemi Is Reportedly Joining The Cast Of Wednesday, And This Could Totally Change The Vibe At Nevermore

Reportedly, there’s a new principal in Wednesday’s town. It’s been reported that Steve Buscemi is joining the cast of Wednesday , and apparently, he might be the new principal at Nevermore Adacemy. Coming on the heels of the death of Gwendoline Christie’s principal, this casting news marks a massive change for the school and I think it could completely alter the vibe at Nevermore.

While the plot details of Wednesday Season 2 are still under wraps, Variety reported that Steve Buscemi is apparently joining Jenna Ortega and co. for the next set of episodes. According to their sources, the Fargo actor will be playing the new principal at Wednesday’s school.

I don’t know about you, but going from Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems to Steve Buscemi as Nevermore’s headmaster is the best kind of whiplash.

One of the biggest questions coming out of Wednesday Season 1 was regarding who would take over from Principal Weems. During the twist end of the first season , Christie’s character was poisoned by Christina Ricci's Ms. Thornhill, and she died. Obviously, anything can happen, and maybe she can come back. However, she was pretty dead at the end of the season, so a new principal seems like the next logical step.

However, when thinking of people who could replace her, I would have never thought of Steve Buscemi, because everything about them is different.

Weems was very regal, fashionable and friendly with Wednesday. I imagine if the Boardwalk Empire actor is indeed playing the principal in the next season, he won’t be any of these things in the same way Christie was. I can see him being a more ominous and conniving principal, and for some reason, I feel like he and Wednesday would not get along.

While this will obviously be a massive change if it proves to be true, it’s also a welcome one. The finale of Wednesday’s first season solved the primary mystery and set up new challenges for our titular character. With a principal slot vacant, it makes sense that they’d bring in someone who could make Nevermore feel like a different school. Seeing how the kids handle that will undoubtedly make the upcoming installment even more interesting, and I’d love to see Buscemi and Ortega go toe to toe.

Jenna Ortega has said there will be more horror in Season 2, and she will be doing more behind the scenes on Wednesday after addressing aspects of the show that “made no sense to her.” Adding The Big Lebowski actor to the cast would help the show really evolve from Season 1, and it’d add a level of unpredictability to an already unpredictable show that I’d love.