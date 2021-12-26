Alexandra Shipp: What To Watch If You Like The Tick, Tick...Boom Star

The Lifetime movie Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B started the process of Alexandra Shipp becoming a household name. Shipp has since expanded her career, taking on a variety of different roles and showing exponential acting growth over the years. Whether you know her as Storm in the X-Men movies or Abby in Love, Simon, Alexandra Shipp likely has grabbed your attention. Now more so than ever, with her star making performance in Tick, Tick…Boom.

For those unfamiliar with Shipp, the Netflix film is, for sure, going to make you want to watch more of her. Luckily, there are plenty of projects featuring the Tick, Tick…Boom star streaming and available to buy or rent on your favorite VOD platform. Let’s look at some other Alexandra Shipp movies and TV shows available to stream or rent.

The X-Men Movies (Disney+)

Alexandra Shipp first made her Storm debut in X-Men: Apocalypse , where a team of young mutants have to square off against the first of their kind, and then reprised the role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix , when the group has to take on a formerly trusted ally.

Storm is a beloved X-Men character, and Halle Berry had already added her signature style to the character, so Shipp had a lot to live up to, but she managed to give her version of Storm a distinct style and character. We doubt we’ll see Shipp as Storm again in the near future, but sometimes actors you thought would never play a superhero again do suit back up.

Stream X-Men: Apocalypse on Disney+.

Stream X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Disney+.

Rent/buy X-Men: Apocalypse on Amazon.

Rent/buy X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Amazon.

Love, Simon (Hulu)

Love, Simon is a teen romance dramedy about Simon (Nick Robinson), a boy who comes to terms with his sexuality and finds his first love through a secret email pen pal. However, he’s not ready to tell the world about his sexuality, which leads to him having to lie to his friends and interfere in others’ love stories. Love, Simon also stars Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Keiynan Lonsdale.

In Love, Simon , Alexandra Shipp plays Abby, one of Simon’s best friends, and one of the main people at the center of the romantic drama, not involving Simon’s own quest for love. Shipp gives Abby a charm and sweetness that makes it easy to see why multiple male characters want her heart.

Stream Love, Simon on Hulu.

Tragedy Girls (Hulu)

Tragedy Girls is a horror comedy about two teen girls with an obsession with serial killers. They then take on the serial killer trade themselves. Tragedy Girls stars Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand, Josh Hutcherson, Craig Robinson, Kevin Durand, and Jack Quaid.

Tragedy Girls is one of those really funny, unique, and oddly charismatic horror comedies that not many people have seen. Shipp’s McKayla and Hildebrand’s Sadie are both really funny and have a friendship bond that makes them so fun to watch together. You will likely find yourself rooting for them, even if that means they have to kill a few more people.

Stream Tragedy Girls on Hulu.

Rent/buy Tragedy Girls on Amazon.

All The Bright Places (Netflix)

All the Bright Place is a Netflix original movie based on the book of the same name. It’s about two teens, Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith), two teens suffering emotionally and mentally. They’re paired on a project and find love for the first time, which offers some comfort and joy.

Alexandra Shipp plays Theodore’s older sister Kate, who becomes like his guardian figure. One of All the Bright Places ’ s strengths is the brother and sister relationship between Kate and Theodore. Their bond comes across strongly on screen and it’s what helps ground the character of Theodore, which bonds viewers to him and makes the ending more impactful.

Stream All the Bright Places on Netflix.

House of Anubis (Paramount+)

House of Anubis was a Nickelodeon original series that aired for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. It followed the residents of an English boarding school. Each season involved a different mystery surrounding the Anubis residence at the school. The series starred many different actors throughout the three seasons, but Brad Kavanagh, Jade Ramsey, Eugene Simon and Alex Sawyer were among the cast members who appeared in every episode.

Alexandra Shipp played KT Rush. House of Anubis introduced her character in the third and final season. She was a major character, and played a big role in that season’s mystery. This was one of Alexandra Shipp’s first leading roles, so it’s a good series to watch if you want to familiarize yourself with her early work.

Stream House of Anubis on Paramount+.

Buy House of Anubis on Amazon.

Drumline: A New Beat (Amazon)

Drumline: A New Beat is the 2014 sequel to Drumline. This film follows Danielle “Dani” Raymond (Alexandra Shipp) who wants to become the drum leader of an elite marching band at a fictional historically black college. Drumline: A New Beat also stars Leonard Roberts, Mario Van Peebles, and Jordan Calloway. It also includes Nick Cannon, who reprises his Drumline role of Devon Miles.

Drumline: A New Beat is a VH1 original movie, so it’s not exactly the best on this list, but it’s a fun movie that hits some of the same beats as the original film. Shipp creates a sympathetic heroine who you want to see rise to the challenge and surpass expectations.

Rent/buy Drumline: A New Beat on Amazon.

Silk Road (Hulu)

Silk Road is a movie about a young man who creates a website that allows people to buy drugs and have them delivered through the United States Postal Service. It’s based on the true events surrounding the real Silk Road website and Ross Ulbricht. It stars Nick Robinson, Jason Clarke, Alexandra Shipp, Jimmi Simpson, and Paul Walter Hauser. Tiller Russell directed Silk Road.

Silk Road is a fascinating film, especially knowing that the film is based on real-life events. Shipp plays Ulbricht’s girlfriend, Julie. At first, she’s along for the ride, but then starts to worry about his dance with the dark side of the internet, and Shipp plays the switch perfectly.

Stream Silk Road on Hulu.

Rent/buy Silk Road on Amazon.

Dude (Netflix)

Dude follows a group of high school friends who have their final days school shattered by broken promises, a death, boys, and growing up. It stars Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott, Alexandra Shipp, and Awkwafina.

The chemistry between the four leads in Dude is what sells this movie. You believe they’re these friends who may think they have it all figured out, but they’re still just teen girls trying to make sense of life. Awkwafina and Alexandra Shipp’s characters act more as the comedic relief, which is needed when Dude tackles some heavier topics.

Stream Dude on Netflix.

Jexi (Showtime)

Adam DeVine stars in Jexi . The film is a romantic comedy about a man whose smartphone starts to instruct him how to live his life and begins to manipulate situations in his favor. Jexi also stars Alexandra Shipp, Michael Pena, and Rose Byrne.

In my opinion, Adam DeVine is an ideal romantic lead. He always ends up charming his way into the audience's hearts, and Jexi is no exception. You root for his character to win Shipp’s character over, and that’s mainly because of their on-screen chemistry and the effortlessness of their romance.

Stream Jexi on Showtime.

Rent/buy Jexi on Amazon.

Alexandra Shipp continues to impress with each new project; Tick, Tick…Boom may be one of her best performances yet, and it's definitely one of the best recent movies on Netflix. We can’t wait to watch more of Alexandra Shipp’s on-screen evolution and her next major projects.