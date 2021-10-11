All The Movies Leaving Netflix At The End Of October 2021

While the start of the month often brings new titles to popular streaming services like Netflix, the end of the month will just as often see the departure of movies and shows from the platform. Such is the case for October 2021, with more than a dozen movies (and some TV shows) that will no longer be streaming on Netflix as the month draws to a close. On the bright side, there’s still time to watch them before they leave.

Everything Leaving Netflix At The End Of October 2021

If you’re hoping to watch Catch Me If You Can, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Da Vinci Code, Inception and/or Legally Blonde on Netflix, October is the time to cross them off your list because all of those titles (and some others) will no longer be streaming there come November. Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix at the end of this month, including a few TV shows.

Leaving Netflix October 20, 2021

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving Netflix October 21, 2021

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving Netflix October 23, 2021

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving Netflix October 27, 2021

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving Netflix October 28, 2021

Pup Star

Leaving Netflix October 30, 2021

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving Netflix October 31, 2021

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Season 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged In Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

Netflix has other titles that are leaving or have already left the platform earlier in the month, including Tales From The Hood 2 (left 10/1/21), Angel Has Fallen (left 10/3/21), Real Steel (left 10/6/21) Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin (leaving 10/14/21) and U Turn (leaving 10/17/21).

New Netflix Originals Arriving At The End Of October

While we’re seeing numerous movies and TV shows departing Netflix at the end of October, the streaming platform will also be bringing in some new content for subscribers later this month. This includes Hypnotic, a new Netflix original film about a woman who seeks the help of a hypnotist, which leads to deadly consequences (premiering October 27, 2021). Nobody Sleeps In the Woods Part 2 (a followup to the Polish slasher film) also arrives on October 27. We’ll also be getting new seasons of Brazilian drama Sintonia (Season 2 arrives October 27) and the biographical TV show Luis Miguel - The Series (Season 3 hits the streamer on October 28). And on October 29, the Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves arrives.

And if you're a fan of the suspenseful drama series You, you won't need to wait very long for the next installment to arrive, as You Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 15. Meanwhile, Season 2 of Locke & Key will arrive on Netflix on October 22, 2021.