10 Spectacular Shows Appearing On Netflix October 2021

Fall has officially arrived, and it's time to get ready for the spookiest time of the year. October is a time for scares, screams, and apparently, streaming based on what Netflix has coming for its fans this month. Of course, not all of it's scary, but there is a ton of Halloween content on tap for the month.

This month, we'll highlight the scary and silly sides of Halloween-themed Netflix originals and also feature some originals that are entirely unrelated. Yes, there are options in October for the folks who aren't all that thrilled about costumes, candy, and cackling creepers, so let's get right into it with one of those shows arriving right at the start of the month.

MAID - 10/1

Based on the book Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, this Netflix series stars Margaret Qualley as Alex. Alex is a struggling maid who, despite the tough work required of her, is able to provide for her daughter. The book is described as a humorous and inspiring tale, so I have no reason to think this Netflix series won't be the same. Definitely one I think folks will be talking about, so Netflix subscribers may want to set their calendars to watch this as soon as possible.

Escape The Undertaker - 10/5

The Undertaker has long been one of the WWE's most mysterious figures, while The New Day has been one of its most hilarious. Netflix and the WWE partnered to create an interactive special in which the latter will journey through Undertaker's haunted mansion, and the end result will be hilarious. As a pro wrestling fan, I'd highly encourage any fans familiar with WWE to give it a shot, if only to experience the wackiness of The New Day. Honestly, given Big E's recent WWE Championship win, the timing of this release couldn't be better.

Bad Sport - 10/6

Netflix's Untold was a great look at some notable moments in sports, but only a few of them touched on the unsavory side of professional sports. Bad Sport is going to do exactly that and highlight six insane stories that would be hard to believe had they not made headlines back when they first happened. Some of the subjects for these episodes include the Arizona State University point-shaving operation, a "horse hitman," and a 2002 figure skating scandal in Salt Lake City. Netflix has been on fire with its sports content as of late, so this may be one that subscribers don't want to miss.

Baking Impossible - 10/5

What happens when you mix talented bakers with talented engineers? I don't have the slightest clue, but we're about to find out when Baking Impossible premieres on Netflix. Bakers are paired with engineers they just met, and together they'll be tasked with making creations that not only complete specific tasks but also taste delicious. In a world where about every cooking competition under the sun has aired, Netflix has somehow found a fresh take, so I plan on rewarding that effort with a watch.

Sexy Beasts (Season 2) - 10/7

Sexy Beasts blew some minds with its bizarre dating show premise not that long ago, and now it's back for a new season. As readers may be able to see from the image above, the costumes have not chilled out in the slightest, and even look a little crazier than in Season 1. For those unfamiliar, the purpose of the disguises is to remove all distinguishing features from contestants in order to see if there's a true connection on their date with other contestants without physical attraction. It's a great idea in theory, though I've questioned what happens if the person is just attracted to the costume. Am I alone in that thought?

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) - 10/11

Season 1 of The Baby-Sitters Club was a great heartwarming adventure and something the entire family could enjoy. The adventures of the girls and their budding small business continue, and apparently, business is booming in Season 2. Two new girls, Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey are added to the bunch, and I'm sure there will be a healthy heap of teen melodrama in the mix as well. As mentioned, though, the first season was fun for the whole family and something worth bingeing before Season 2's arrival.

You (Season 3) - 10/15

Joe Goldberg has to be the most likable serial killer since Dexter Morgan, which is kind of crazy considering he's worse in a lot of ways. Season 3 of You will show Joe trying to navigate his family life with Love, and apparently, a new woman. Yes, it appears that in Season 3 Joe has the hots for a new neighbor, but will he be able to act on it? Obviously, we'd assume in normal circumstances that Joe would be the faithful family man, but these aren't normal circumstances. I'm very excited for this season, and to see where things end up for Joe next.

Insiders - 10/21

The Circle Season 3 will be done by the time October arrives, and subscribers may need another reality show to binge. Those that don't mind subtitles might enjoy Insiders, a Spanish reality show in which contestants believe they're in the final stage of being cast for a reality show. They're actually all secretly being filmed and unknowingly competing for 100,000 Euros. I'm fascinated by the premise, and I only hope it's as interesting as it sounds.

Locke & Key (Season 2) - 10/22

Locke & Key is returning for Season 2, and with little over a week to spare until Halloween. The series based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's source material is back for another season, which is still kind of wild to say considering how much time it took for this series to make it to television. The Locke siblings are due to get in more issues this season, though that comes with the territory when one deals with mysterious keys. I can't wait to see what's in store for this season!

Colin In Black & White - 10/29

A new series from Ava DuVernay, Colin in Black & White is about former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick and the events in high school that led to his activism. Race, culture, and class will all be issues discussed in this series, which may give anyone curious about Kaepernick and his past a better idea of how he became the person he is today.

Catch all these great shows and more on Netflix this October. For a full list of what's coming to the platform, check out our breakdown right here.