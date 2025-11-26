This Hallmark+ Black Friday Streaming Deal Is Happening Just In Time For Christmas Movies

We are officially near the end of the 2025 movie schedule, but that means one amazing thing: holiday film fans are deep into Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas new releases! That’s right, of all of the upcoming Hallmark movies, the debut of their holiday-focused stories is now helping those looking to get into the spirit of the season with numerous entries on the 2025 Christmas movies list. Even better, one of the best Black Friday streaming deals is for Hallmark+ and will help everyone watch all of the films for less!

Hallmark+ is one of the newer services, but it’s already easy to call it one of the best streaming services for anyone who enjoys happily-ever-after romances and holiday stories. If you want to enjoy all that Hallmark has to offer when it comes to their feel-good movies and television series, a Hallmark+ subscription is a pretty easy choice for your streaming options.

Luckily, you can now add Hallmark+ to your Amazon Prime Video account, and the Black Friday deal delivers a whopping 75% off the normal price of $7.99/month for two months after you sign up, meaning that you can watch all your old holiday faves and find new ones for only…get ready…$2/month for the next two months! But, act fast, because this deal only runs through the end of December 1.

Hallmark+: $2 A Month For Two Months Hallmark+ is your gateway to not only every Christmas movie from the ever-popular channel, but dozens upon dozens of the other seasonal films the company has produced, along with numerous television shows and exclusive streaming-only content. Get 75% off for two months and pay only $2/month for your subscription with this Black Friday deal.

Hallmark+ Is The Place For Countdown To Christmas And So Much More

One of the best parts about subscribing to Hallmark+ right now is being able to watch all of this year’s new holiday content. This includes:

Mistletoe Murders Season 2

Three Wisest Men

Finding Mr. Christmas S2

Baked With Love: Holiday

You can also go back through Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas archive by year, and watch old favorites from stars like Holly Robinson Peete, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, Erin Krakow, and many more, such as:

Christmas in Evergreen

Christmas Waltz

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Haul Out the Holly

Holiday Heritage

The Christmas House

Santa Tell Me

In addition, your subscription allows you to stream unlimited Hallmark and Hallmark+ shows, like the (sadly canceled) The Way Home, Meet the Peetes, Good Witch, heartwarming drama The Chicken Sisters, When Calls the Heart and When Hope Calls, along with the network’s mysteries, Hallmark Hall of Fame offerings and much more.

Subscribers also have access to dedicated live streaming channels for the network's Christmas movies, romantic comedies and mysteries, so you can easily watch your favorite genre of content without spending too much time trying to decide what, exactly, you want to see. You can even search dedicated collections for specific Hallmark stars!

And, if all of that isn't enough, there are benefits that go beyond what to watch, with subscribers getting things like unlimited ecards, exclusive gifts, a $5 coupon every month for use at Hallmark stores and on online, and lots more.

Basically, the service can give you even more bang for your buck right now, but be sure to sign up before the deal expires on December 1.